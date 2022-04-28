LOCAL BRIEFS: World of Outlaws practice at BMS

MOTORSPORTS
World of Outlaws practice at BMS
A racy track surface at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday kicked off the World of Outlaws Late Models Bristol Bash.
Drivers gained knowledge for the weekend during four separate practice sessions, setting themselves up for the weekend’s 30-lap $25,000-to-win features.
Multi-time World of Outlaws feature winner Chris Madden set the quickest time with a 15.218 second lap. The Gray Court, SC driver, ran more than 200 laps at Bristol earlier this season and had a base setup to work off.
While Madden set the night’s fastest lap in session two, Jonathan Davenport was quickest in the final two sessions.
For the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, four practice sessions were topped by four different drivers with defending event winner David Gravel going fastest overall with a lap of 13.624 seconds at 138.990 mph.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King wins tourney opener
Erin Foster doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead King to a 6-5 Conference Carolinas tournament victory over North Greenville on Thursday night in Duncan, S.C.
King (38-15), which won its 12th straight game, also received a seven-hit and four-strikeout performance for six innings by Carly Turner before Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) finished up in the seventh as the Crusaders rallied for four runs to pull within a run.
King turned a double play with a runner on third to end the game.
Haylee Dye (John Battle) also drove in two runs for the Tornado, which will face Francis Marion today at noon in a second round game.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hokies lose a fourth transfer
Virginia Tech men’s basketball player David N’Guessan has entered the transfer portal, according to the Roanoke Times.
N’Guessan became the fourth Hokie to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining Nahiem Alleyne, who is transferring to Connecticut; Jalen Haynes, who is transferring to East Tennessee State; and John Ojiako.
He averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 36 games as a sophomore reserve power forward this year.