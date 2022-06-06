LOCAL BRIEFS: Wise Central’s season ends in girls tennis

There will be a new VHSL Class 2 girls tennis titlist in 2022 as defending state champion Wise County Central suffered a season-ending 5-2 state semifinal loss to visiting Glenvar on Monday.

Central finished 15-7, while Glenvar improved to 17-0 and will play Central-Woodstock for the title on Thursday at Virginia Tech.

The two triumphs for the Warriors came from Emilee Mullins and Angelina Hughes.

PREP FOOTBALL

Edwards takes over at Castlewood

Another head football coaching vacancy was filled on Monday as Bubba Edwards was approved as the new gridiron boss at Castlewood High School during the Russell County School Board meeting.

Edwards is a 1997 graduate of now-defunct Haysi High School and played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

He previously had assistant-coaching gigs at Haysi, South Lakes, C.D. Hylton and Ridgeview, This will be the 42-year-old’s first head-coaching job.

“I’m pretty excited and ready for the challenge,” Edwards said. “Castlewood is a great community and I’m looking forward to working there.”

Edwards takes over for Chris Lark, who spent three seasons at the helm.

Castlewood is among nine schools in far Southwest Virginia that will have a different head football coach at the start of the 2022 season than they did in 2021.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miller, Wacker, Ramseyer on HOF ballot

Heath Miller, Lou Wacker and Bill Ramseyer are among the latest nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Miller went from Honaker High School to the University of Virginia and became one of the top tight ends the Cavaliers have ever had. He had 144 catches for 1,703 yards for 20 touchdowns and was the 2004 recipient of the John Mackey Award.

Wacker went 164-76 during his time as the head coach at Emory & Henry College from 1982-2004, while Ramseyer went 62-46 from 1991-2001 at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.