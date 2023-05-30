Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wimmer repeats as doubles champ

Abingdon's Lauren Wimmer combined with Grayson Woodall to capture the Region 3D doubles championship on Tuesday by defeating Bailey Terry and Addy Ferguson of Staunton River 6-0, 6-0.

Wimmer, who won the Region 3D singles title for the third year in a row last week, was also selected as Region 3D player of year for a third straight season.

Abingdon's Jim Barker earned Region 3D coach of the year for a third season in a row.

PREP SOFTBALL

Vikings, Patriots claim ULC honors

Ashley Worley, Rylee Fields, Kaylie Hughes and Abby Haga represented Tennessee High on the All-Upper Lakes Conference softball team. They were joined by the Sullivan East quartet of Kellye Fields, Katie Botts, Olivia Ashbrook and Jayla Vance.

Volunteer's Addyson Fisher earned player of the year honors, while the Falcons' Jackie Strickler was chosen as coach of the year. Lela Byrd of Elizabethton was the pitcher of the year. Defensive honors went to Faith Bennett (Unicoi County) and Mollie Johnson (Elizabethton).

Tennessee High also had three honorable mention selections, including Macie Strouth, Katy Granger and Madisyn Hall. Sullivan East's Karlee Miller was also an honorable mention selection.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

SoCon hires new commish

The Southern Conference has named Michael “M.C.” Cross, Ph.D., its new commissioner, effective July 1. A nearly 30-year veteran of athletic administration, Cross comes to the SoCon from the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics after previous stops at Penn State, Bradley, Princeton and Michigan.

Cross will be the 10th commissioner in league history and succeeds Jim Schaus, who announced in February that he will retire at the end of June after leading the league office for four years.

PRO TENNIS

ETSU's Gille victorious in France

East Tennessee State tennis alumni Sander Gille and teammate Joran Vliegen pulled off an upset in their opening round doubles match at the French Open on Tuesday.

Facing the No. 8 overall seeded team in Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, Gille and Vliegen advanced into round two with a straight-set victory (7-5, 6-3) at Roland Garros.

Gille helped guide ETSU to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009-12 and was a three-time first team all-ASUN selection.Gille finished his collegiate career with 72 wins in the Blue & Gold.