LOCAL BRIEFS: Williams, Jones lead E&H Wasps in volleyball

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had a successful season for the volleyball team at Emory & Henry College, which finished the season 15-11 and won its final seven matches.

Williams finished with a team-high 308 kills and had eight of those in a three-game sweep of Bluefield State on Sunday.

Freshman Camden Jones (Virginia High) finished the season with 290 digs and 222 kills for the Wasps.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Fields earns SAC honor

Defensive lineman Chavon Fields of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was the latest recipient of the South Atlantic Conference defensive player of the year award.

Fields had three sacks among his five tackles and recovered a fumble in a 30-7 win over Catawba on Saturday.

ETSU duo earns SoCon honors

East Tennessee State linebacker Donovan Manuel (defense) and kicker Tyler Keltner (special teams) earned Southern Conference player of the week honors.

Manuel had 16 tackles in Saturday’s 27-20 victory over Virginia Military Institute, while Keltner kicked two field goals and three extra points.

The Buccaneers (8-1) are ranked 11th nationally in the latest Stats FCS Top-25 poll and 12th in the American Football Coaches Association poll.