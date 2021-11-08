 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Williams, Jones lead E&H Wasps in volleyball
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Williams, Jones lead E&H Wasps in volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
e

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had a successful season for the volleyball team at Emory & Henry College, which finished the season 15-11 and won its final seven matches.

Williams finished with a team-high 308 kills and had eight of those in a three-game sweep of Bluefield State on Sunday.

Freshman Camden Jones (Virginia High) finished the season with 290 digs and 222 kills for the Wasps.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Fields earns SAC honor

Defensive lineman Chavon Fields of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was the latest recipient of the South Atlantic Conference defensive player of the year award.

Fields had three sacks among his five tackles and recovered a fumble in a 30-7 win over Catawba on Saturday.

ETSU duo earns SoCon honors

East Tennessee State linebacker Donovan Manuel (defense) and kicker Tyler Keltner (special teams) earned Southern Conference player of the week honors.

Manuel had 16 tackles in Saturday’s 27-20 victory over Virginia Military Institute, while Keltner kicked two field goals and three extra points.

The Buccaneers (8-1) are ranked 11th nationally in the latest Stats FCS Top-25 poll and 12th in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games

  • Updated

A total of 15 high school football games will be played over the next two days involving local teams, including two Tennessee schools in playoffs, and Virginia completing its regular season. Check out who the Bristol Herald Courier is picking to win each of the games. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt

  • Updated

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will play his first game for the South Bay Lakers tonight as the team opens the season at home against the G League Ignite...In other local briefs, Cara Taylor became the first West Ridge runner to participate in the Class AAA state cross country meet. Both King (Memphis) and Emory & Henry (Radford) women's basketball programs played NCAA Division 1 exhibition games, both of which resulted in losses. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker

  • Updated

Jeighkob Cooper had a game as unusual as the spelling of his first name, scoring seven touchdowns to lead Twin Valley to a surprising 50-36 Black Diamond District victory over Honaker. It was the final regular season game for Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard, who is retiring after the season ends. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns

  • Updated

The Tennessee High School Athletic Department will host a Celebration of Life for longtime Vikings’ boys basketball coach Dale Burns on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Viking Hall from 2-4 p.m. In other local briefs, Emory & Henry was the only one of three local college volleyball teams to win matches on Tuesday night. King senior women's wrestler Ashlyn Ortega will participate in the U23 World Championships beginning on Thursday in Belgrade, Serbia

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts