 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Whitted leads Abingdon in VHSL Region 3D indoor track championships
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Whitted leads Abingdon in VHSL Region 3D indoor track championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
a

Abingdon High School finished as runner-up in both the boys and girls team standings at Sunday’s VHSL Region 3D indoor track and field championships in Roanoke.

James Whitted won the long jump (18-07) and high jump (5-10) to lead the way for Abingdon’s boys. The Falcons finished 17 points behind winner Christiansburg. Dylan Phillips (1,600, 4:39.92) and Isaac Thiessen (3,200, 9:58.52) also had winning efforts for AHS.

Emily Mays (55 hurdles, 9.46 seconds), Makaleigh Jessee (1,600, 5:35.92) and Sydney Nunley (shot put, 32-10) were victorious for Abingdon on the girls sides. Christiansburg totaled 140 points, while Abingdon had 120.5.

PREP WRESTLING

AHS grapplers fall in state tourney

Abingdon’s Connor Nichols (106-pound weight class) and Dalton Minnick (126) both went 0-2 during Sunday’s VHSL Class 3 state wrestling tournament at the Salem Civic Center.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU splits pair with Northern Kentucky

Markell Graham scored from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift East Tennessee State to a 3-2 win over Northern Kentucky in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in Johnson City, Tennessee. The Bucs (2-1) dropped the second game 4-3.

King falls to SWU

King University (2-2, 2-2) managed just five hits in dropping a 9-0 Conference Carolinas decision to Southern Wesleyan (2-3, 2-2) on Sunday in Central, South Carolina.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps UVa-Wise

King University opened its home season by sweeping the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a Sunday doubleheader, 3-2 and 3-1.

The Tornado (3-1) took the opener on a walk-off double by Rikkelle Miller and in the second game Megan Puckett had a key RBI-triple.

Carly Turner led King in the two games going 5-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs.

Former Lebanon High School star Kara Long led the Highland Cavaliers (1-2-1) on the afternoon, going 4-for-6.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Mennonite holds off E&H

Eastern Mennonite (1-1, 1-1) connected on a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left on the clock to break a 73-73 tie and escape with a 75-73 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry on Sunday in Emory, Virginia.

Robert Holliday Jr. led the Wasps (0-7, 0-7) with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Randolph Macon whips Wasps

Randolph Macon (1-0, 1-0) took a convincing 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry (0-1, 0-1) on Sunday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lynchburg clips E&H

The University of Lynchburg (1-0, 1-0) used a pair of second half goals to take a 2-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry (0-1, 0-1) on Sunday in Emory, Virginia.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

ETSU falls to Wofford

After opening the season with four straight wins, East Tennessee University suffered its first loss dropping a 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 13-25 decision to Wofford on Sunday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts