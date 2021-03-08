LOCAL BRIEFS: Whiteside among UVa-Wise basketball transfers

Cameron Whiteside, Briggs Parris and Izeah Parker of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise all announced on Monday via social media they were entering the transfer portal.
Whiteside was UVa-Wise’s top scorer during the 2020-21 season, averaging 21.1 points per game to along with 7.3 rebounds per game. Parris (13.2 ppg) and Parker (6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds per game) also played big roles for the Highland Cavaliers, who went 5-13.
Drew Greene (6.6 ppg, 4.3 apg) had announced on Jan. 26 via social media that he was leaving the program as well.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ezell out at ETSU
East Tennessee State University announced on Monday in a press release that Brittney Ezell is no longer the women’s basketball coach at the school.
The Buccaneers compiled a 105-132 record in her eight seasons leading the program with two WNIT bids. ETSU was just 4-16 this past season and lost in the semifinals of the Southern Con-ference tournament.
Ezell was a star player at the University of Alabama and had been the head coach at Monte-vallo and Belmont before arriving in Johnson City.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pinnix earns ODAC honor
Emory & Henry College junior defensive back Donovan Pinnix earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference defensive player of the week honors. Pinnix had eight tackles and forced a fumble in E&H’s 47-14 win over Southern Virginia on Friday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Braun named ODAC’s best
Emory & Henry College senior Alex Braun was selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Confer-ence player of the week. She hit .667 (8-for-12) with five RBIs in four games at the plate, while going 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King duo sweeps honors
King University swept the Conference Carolinas men’s volleyball honors as Joshua Kim was named the league’s player of the week and JT Deppe was named specialist of the week.
Kim had a single-match school-record 36 kills in a win over Mount Olive last week, while Deppe had 65 assists in that same match for the Tornado.