LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge's Taylor to make CC history

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lady Vols throttle Georgia College

Rae Burrell scored 18 points and Jordan Horston added 14 to lead Tennessee to a lopsided 108-44 exhibition game victory over Georgia College at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols scored at least 22 points in all four quarters, leading 28-6 after one quarter and 50-19 at the break.

Tennessee, which is ranked 12th in the USA Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll released on Wednesday, will open its season on Nov. 10 by hosting Southern Illinois.

ETSU stops Lane

Damiah Griffin scored 18 points, Carly Hooks added 14 and Jamir Huston had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead ETSU to a 94-35 exhibition game victory over Lane College for first-year head coach Simon Harris.

Freshmen Sarah Thompson (Gate City) started and scored four points in 14 minutes for the Buccaneers, which will open its season on Nov. 9 at Cleveland State. Fellow freshman Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) was scoreless in seven minutes of action.

Wasps to visit Radford

The Emory & Henry women’s basketball team will travel to face Radford in an NCAA Division I exhibition tonight at 7 p.m. Radford finished 9-11 last season.