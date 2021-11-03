LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge's Taylor to make CC history

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Taylor to compete at state
Cara Taylor will become the West Ridge runner to compete in the TSSAA Cross Country State Championships today at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
Taylor will represent West Ridge in the Class AAA girls race today at 1 p.m.
The Class A/AA meet will be held on Friday at the same location. The girls, which includes Zoe Arrington and the Tennessee High team, will race at 2:20 p.m., while Sullivan East will compete in the boys race at 3:10 p.m.
GW sweeps Region 1C titles
George Wythe swept the girls and boys team titles at Wednesday’s VHSL Region 1C cross country championships at Blacksburg High School.
The defending Class 1 girls champs, GW beat runner-up Auburn by 27 point as defending state individual champ Morgan Dalton (20:51.6) cruised to another victory. Camryn Hardin (third, 21:31), Kara Temple (fourth, 21:51.6) and Kaleigh Temple (fifth, 22:18.4) also had top-10 finishes.
On the boys side, GW prevailed by just one point over Auburn.
Josh Tomiak was runner-up in 17:17 to Auburn’s Chase Gwynn (17:13.3), while Brett Buchanan (eighth, 18:34) and Oscar Montgomery (ninth, 19:00.4) also had top-10 showings for the Maroons.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lady Vols throttle Georgia College
Rae Burrell scored 18 points and Jordan Horston added 14 to lead Tennessee to a lopsided 108-44 exhibition game victory over Georgia College at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols scored at least 22 points in all four quarters, leading 28-6 after one quarter and 50-19 at the break.
Tennessee, which is ranked 12th in the USA Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll released on Wednesday, will open its season on Nov. 10 by hosting Southern Illinois.
ETSU stops Lane
Damiah Griffin scored 18 points, Carly Hooks added 14 and Jamir Huston had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead ETSU to a 94-35 exhibition game victory over Lane College for first-year head coach Simon Harris.
Freshmen Sarah Thompson (Gate City) started and scored four points in 14 minutes for the Buccaneers, which will open its season on Nov. 9 at Cleveland State. Fellow freshman Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) was scoreless in seven minutes of action.
Wasps to visit Radford
The Emory & Henry women’s basketball team will travel to face Radford in an NCAA Division I exhibition tonight at 7 p.m. Radford finished 9-11 last season.
The Wasps, which finished 6-8 last year, will also face Western Carolina in a Nov. 9 exhibition before opening its campaign on Nov. 13 at Bridgewater.
King travels to Memphis
New King women’s basketball coach Michael Phelps will take his Tornado to Memphis to face the Tigers in an NCAA Division I exhibition tonight at 8 p.m. The Tigers were 4-15 last season.
Phelps, who replaced Josh Thompson at the helm, will lead a squad that finished with a 10-7 record during the truncated 2020-21 campaign. The Tornado opens its season on Nov. 13 against Limestone in the Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge in Harrogate, Tenn.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King finishes season with loss
Riley Moore scored the first goal of his career, but King dropped a 2-1 non-conference decision to Shaw, which scored in the 89th minute on the second goal of the game by Wissem Obeid.
King finished its season with a record of 2-11-2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wasps host first-ever match
The new Emory & Henry women’s wrestling team held its first few match on Wednesday, falling to 36-5 to Limestone at the John Rutledge King Center.
Andreia Langley (Chilhowie) picked up one of five match wins for the Wasps.