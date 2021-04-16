LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge adds more head coaches

With just months before opening of West Ridge High School, the Wolves continue to add to its coaching staff for the 2021-22 school year.
The latest head coaches to be approved by the Sullivan County school system includes Michael Hoover (baseball), Bill Wagner (softball), Anthony Gragg (track & field), Trey DeVault (boys volleyball), Cody Wendt (swimming) and Sgt. Jeret Ratliff (wrestling).
West Ridge will combine the enrollments of Sullivan Central, South and North high schools.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King splits with Mount Olive
Ridgeview High School graduate Nikole Counts scattered three hits in King’s 3-0 Conference Carolinas doubleheader opening game victory over Mount Olive. Counts struck out seven and walked just one to improve to 12-5 in the circle. Peyton Day had three hits and Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) added two, and both had an RBI apiece.
King (22-12, 13-5) lost 5-2 in the second game. Haylee Dye (John Battle) singled and scored in the loss. Day added a double and Sells scored the other run for the Tornado.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Emmanuel tops Tornado
Emmanuel swept a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from King University by scores of 6-4 and 5-3.
Austin Meyer went 3-for-4 to lead King (12-21, 10-9) in the opener, while Bennett McCann had two hits for the Tornado in the nightcap.
The Citadel edges ETSU
Jake Lyle had two RBIs and starting pitcher Hunter Loyd struck out 10, but it wasn’t enough as East Tennessee State suffered a 5-4 loss to The Citadel. The Buccaneers are now 16-15.