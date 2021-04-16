LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge adds more head coaches

With just months before opening of West Ridge High School, the Wolves continue to add to its coaching staff for the 2021-22 school year.

The latest head coaches to be approved by the Sullivan County school system includes Michael Hoover (baseball), Bill Wagner (softball), Anthony Gragg (track & field), Trey DeVault (boys volleyball), Cody Wendt (swimming) and Sgt. Jeret Ratliff (wrestling).

West Ridge will combine the enrollments of Sullivan Central, South and North high schools.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King splits with Mount Olive

Ridgeview High School graduate Nikole Counts scattered three hits in King’s 3-0 Conference Carolinas doubleheader opening game victory over Mount Olive. Counts struck out seven and walked just one to improve to 12-5 in the circle. Peyton Day had three hits and Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) added two, and both had an RBI apiece.

King (22-12, 13-5) lost 5-2 in the second game. Haylee Dye (John Battle) singled and scored in the loss. Day added a double and Sells scored the other run for the Tornado.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Emmanuel tops Tornado