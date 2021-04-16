 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge adds more head coaches
LOCAL BRIEFS: West Ridge adds more head coaches

With just months before opening of West Ridge High School, the Wolves continue to add to its coaching staff for the 2021-22 school year.

The latest head coaches to be approved by the Sullivan County school system includes Michael Hoover (baseball), Bill Wagner (softball), Anthony Gragg (track & field), Trey DeVault (boys volleyball), Cody Wendt (swimming) and Sgt. Jeret Ratliff (wrestling).

West Ridge will combine the enrollments of Sullivan Central, South and North high schools.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King splits with Mount Olive

Ridgeview High School graduate Nikole Counts scattered three hits in King’s 3-0 Conference Carolinas doubleheader opening game victory over Mount Olive. Counts struck out seven and walked just one to improve to 12-5 in the circle. Peyton Day had three hits and Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) added two, and both had an RBI apiece.

King (22-12, 13-5) lost 5-2 in the second game. Haylee Dye (John Battle) singled and scored in the loss. Day added a double and Sells scored the other run for the Tornado.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Emmanuel tops Tornado

Emmanuel swept a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from King University by scores of 6-4 and 5-3.

Austin Meyer went 3-for-4 to lead King (12-21, 10-9) in the opener, while Bennett McCann had two hits for the Tornado in the nightcap.

The Citadel edges ETSU

Jake Lyle had two RBIs and starting pitcher Hunter Loyd struck out 10, but it wasn’t enough as East Tennessee State suffered a 5-4 loss to The Citadel. The Buccaneers are now 16-15.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

Trevor Culbertson was already one of the better high school basketball players in Southwest Virginia. He is now playing football at J.I. Burton for the first time since eighth grade and has been a key cog in the Raider' run to the Region 1D championship game slated for Friday at Holston. 

