Local Briefs

Local Briefs: West records career-high in King loss

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

West has big night for King

King University freshman Jaelyn West, a graduate of West Ridge, scored a career-high 16 points in the Tornado’s 76-50 Conference Carolinas home loss to Belmont Abbey.

King (4-14 4-6), which fell behind 40-24 at halftime, also got 13 points from Alexa Gramann. The Tornado was outrebounded 34-18 and had just two assists compared to 12 for the Crusaders.

Winning return for SWCC

After a month away from the hardwood, Southwest Virginia Community College finally returned to action and came away with a 73-63 win over Milligan’s junior varsity team.

Chilhowie graduate Katie Barr led the Flying Eagles (8-3) with 18 points, while the Marion duo of Amber Kimberlin (16 points, six rebounds) and Anna Hagy (11 points) also contributed for SWCC. Holston’s Liyah French added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ta’Mya Robertson tallied 13 points and eight boards.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays’ 32 not enough for King

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 32 points, but King dropped an 82-75 Conference Carolinas home decision to Belmont Abbey.

Darren Howard added 15 points for King (5-11, 4-6). Kenny Turner had nine points and 12 rebounds and Jaylen Bernard also had nine points in the loss.

Struggles continue for ETSU

Jalen Haynes had 18 points and eight rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 69-59 Southern Conference home loss to Samford.

Justice Smith added 11 points for the Buccaneers (7-13, 3-4), while Jaden Seymour tallied six points, five boards and three assists.

Holloway fitting in well at Oak Hill Academy

Holloway fitting in well at Oak Hill Academy

According to Oak Hill Academy basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman, point guard Joshua Holloway is “fearless.”

That’s an important leadership trait considering the journey for the 6-foot-1 junior.

