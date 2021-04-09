LOCAL BRIEFS: Wells resigns as football coach at Richlands

Richlands principal Kim Ringstaff confirmed on Friday night that Thad Wells as resigned as the head football coach at Richlands High School after one season.

Wells went 3-3 this spring at the helm of the Blue Tornado after being hired in March 2020. The Richlands graduate had previously served as the head coach at Mooresville (North Carolina), Blacksburg and Colleton Prep Academy (South Carolina) before his one-season stint guiding his alma mater.

Ringstaff said that longtime assistant Jeff Tarter will serve as interim head coach for the Blues this afternoon when they play at Ridgeview in a VHSL Plus-One Game.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

North Greenville knocks around King

North Greenville totaled 31 runs, 29 hits and 18 walks in sweeping the King University in a Conference Carolinas doubleheader by scores of 12-2 and 19-6.

King (11-18, 9-16) received a RBI from Deric Graham (.291 batting average) in the first game and a scoreless inning pitched of relief from Bodhi Baker in the nightcap. Both guys played at Tennessee High.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Long leads UVa-Wise