LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps, Tornado swept on pitch

Emory & Henry Logo

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

No. 25 Carson-Newman swats Wasps

Malolan Veeravalli scored a goal for Emory & Henry, which took No. 25 Carson-Newman to the brink before falling 3-2 in a home South Atlantic Conference match.

Spencer Scott had five saves for the Wasps (0-7-0, 0-4-0), which is still looking for its first win of the season.

Salem kicks King

Weston Joyner scored in the 89 minute in King’s 2-1 non-conference road loss at Salem in West Virginia.

Ben Colburn and Joyner had the only shots on goal for the Tornado (2-3-2), while Jack Hyatt had five saves in goal.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King falls by one goal

King had eight shots on goal to seven for Salem, but dropped a 1-0 decision to the Tigers.

Mackenzie Winters had three shots for the Tornado (1-5-2). Kristal Garcia had six saves in the loss.

Eagles sting Wasps

Emory & Henry managed just one shot in a 6-0 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Carson Newman.

Natalie Capone had nine saves for the Wasps (2-5-0).

— Brian Woodson

