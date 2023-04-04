COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps sting Cavs : Matt Hill homered and drove in five runs and Wayne Mize homered and drove in four to lead Emory & Henry to a 14-2 South Atlantic Conference home win on Wednesday over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Mize had three hits, including one of five E&H (9-28) doubles, and Hill scored four runs. Hunter Kirkpatrick picked up the win, one of three pitchers to scatter just four hits.

Jeb Hurst had two doubles for UVa-Wise (13-23), which used 10 pitchers in the game.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Campbell, Tornado slam Crusaders: Jessica Campbell hit a grand slam in an 8-4 Conference Carolinas opening game home win over North Greenville.

Carly Turner had two hits and Lauren Lawson drove in two runs for the Tornado. Turner picked up the win, with Madison Walter getting the save.

Lilly Million had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead King (22-17, 9-3) to a 9-4 second game win over the Crusaders.

Tinsley Thompson drove in two runs and Campbell and John Battle grad Haylee Dye had two hits and scored two runs. Walter picked up the win in the circle.

Cavs swept by Bobcats: Wise County Central graduate Bayleigh Allison hit a home run in an 8-1 non-conference loss for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise against Lees-McRae.

Lebanon graduate Kara Long homered and Abagail Mills hit a grand slam in the Cavs’ 10-7 second game loss. Lebanon grad Alivia Nolley took the loss for UVa-Wise (8-26).

SWCC drops two: Southwest Virginia Community College fell to 5-17 on the season, dropping a doubleheader to Catawba Valley Community College, 4-0 and 7-1.

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Battle athletes commit to next level: Five John Battle student-athletes took part in a signing ceremony on Wednesday to continue their education and athletic careers at the college level.

They include Jayden Sisk (UVa-Wise cross country, track), Emma Bishop (UVa-Wise cross country, track), Briggs Crabtree (Milligan tennis), Jordan Roulett-Wheeler (Milligan softball) and Taylor Wallace (Emory & Henry girls soccer).

PREP BASKETBALL

FCA All-Stars tonight at West Ridge: West Ridge High School will serve as host for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes / First Community Bank Virginia/Tennessee All-Star senior basketball games.

The girls game begins at 6 p.m., while the boys follow at around 7:45 p.m. Three-point and slam dunk contests will be held at halftime of the boys game.

Twin Valley girls coach Brian Moore and Twin Springs’ April Dunn will coach the Virginia girls team. Included on the Virginia roster are Haylee Moore and Heileigh Vencil of Twin Valley, along with Emma Bishop (John Battle), Bailey Widener (Holston), Braylin Steele (Gate City), Kayli Dunn (Twin Springs), Destiny Harman (Floyd County) and Rhyan Harris (Glenvar). Tennessee will be represented by Jenna Hare (Sullivan East) and Rachel Niebruegge (West Ridge), in addition to Lina Lyon and Renna Lane from Elizabethton, along with 2,000-point scorer Lyndie Ramsey from Unaka, Lauren Bailey from Greeneville and Science Hill’s Kathryan Patton. West Ridge’s Kristi Walling and Thomas Gouge from David Crockett will serve as coaches.

Among the Virginia boys slated to play is the Virginia High duo of Dante Worley and Aquemini Martin, along with Bradley Owens (Twin Springs), Johan Willis (Tazewell), Jacob Pruitt (Graham), Coltin Mullins (Richlands) and Miles McPeak (Cornerstone Christian). Others included AJ Cantrell (Floyd County), Khalib Horton (Pulaski County) and Elijah Cox (Carroll County. Tazewell coach Jalen Jordan will join John Hubbard of Pulaski County and Floyd County’s Brian Harman on the coaching staff.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Chris Poore and John Dyer from West Ridge will serve as coaches for the Tennessee team, which is missing several players who were invited, but are unable to play, either due to injuries, baseball or other responsibilities. That includes the West Ridge duo of Dawson Arnold and Wade Witcher, Creed Musick and Brandon Dufore from Tennessee High, Jamar Livingston from Dobyns-Bennett and Eli Johnson and Lucas Slagle for Unicoi County. Among those who will be able to play are Brady Stump, Jonavan Gillespie and Dante Oliver from Dobyns-Bennett, Cadon Buckles from Class 1 state champion Hampton and Joltin Harrison and Bradin Minton of Volunteer.

PRO GOLF

Power records hole-in-one: Former East Tennessee State golfer Seamus Power recorded a hole-in-one at The Masters Par 3 Tournament on Wednesday in Augusta, Ga. ETSU is represented at The Masters by Adrian Meronk and Power.

LATE TUESDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 35 in playoff win for Blue Coats: Gate City graduate Mac McClung scored 35 points, and also had seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and two turnovers in the Delaware Blue Coats’ 134-120 G League championship playoff victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers late Tuesday night.

McClung was 11 for 21 from the field, and also made 8-of-9 free throw attempts for the Blue Coats, which can wrap up the G League championship tonight against the Vipers at 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNEWS. A third game, if necessary, will be played on Sunday night.