LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps sting Appalachian Bible by 85 points
LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps sting Appalachian Bible by 85 points

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps sting Appalachian Bible

Kevin Grau Rodriguez scored 33 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the field, leading Emory & Henry to a 129-44 destruction of Appalachian Bible College at the King Center on Tuesday night.

Rodriguez hits four 3s, and also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Cade Looney (Grundy) added 16 points and 13 boards for the Wasps, which won the battle of the boards by a staggering 74-20.

Jacob Morgan (18 points, nine boards), Jalen Leftwich (15 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Malcolm Morgan (14) also reached double figures for the Wasps, who improved to 10-4 on the season, their first double digit win campaign since 2019.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Luciano takes NWCA honors

King sophomore women’s wrestler Ana Luciano has been chosen as the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Women’s Wrestler of the Month following her performance in December.

Luciano was the Southeast Region’s Wrestler of the Month following her second tournament title of the season in the North Central Open, posting f four wins, including three against NWCA ranked foes.

Luciano is 10-0 on the season with five pins and two tournament titles.

Luiciano joins teammate Sage Mortimer as the NWCA National Wrestlers of the Month this season.

