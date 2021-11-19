LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps slam Pensacola Christian

Freshman Jalen Leftwich was one of six Emory & Henry players to score in double figures leading the way with 21 points as the Wasps took a 99-70 win over Pensacola Christian on Friday in Emory, Virginia.
Patrick Antonelli had 14 points for E&H while Cade Looney (Grundy) followed with 12 and 10 rebounds. Micah Banks and Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) each had 12 points. Malcolm Morgan had 11 points.
Oliver to redshirt for Bucs
East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver has announced that four true freshmen will be red-shirting this 2021-22 season.
They include Allen Strothers (Newport News, Va.) and Brandon Hall (Chicago, Ill.), and post players Matt Nunez (Newport News, Va.) and Isaac Farah (Fishers, Ind.).
ETSU (1-2) returns to action on Monday against Murray State in the Naples Invitational in Florida.