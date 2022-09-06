LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps pick up first SAC victory

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

E&H picks up first SAC victory

Virginia High graduate Camden Jones had seven digs, six kills and three blocks and Hannah Watson added nine kills and five blocks to lead Emory & Henry to its first South Atlantic Conference victory with a 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15 win over the University of Virginia’s College Wise on Tuesday night at the King Center.

Payton Rolfsen dished out 14 assists and Paige Halcrow added 16 assists and seven digs. Libero Libby Bickelhaupt recorded 13 digs for the Wasps (1-6, 1-1).

UVa-Wise (3-2, 0-1) was led by Kaylee Scarce with nine digs and six digs, while Adison Minor added six kills and two digs. Lily Gutierrez talked 16 assists and seven digs.

Tornado blows past Big Blues

Hailee Blankenship had 17 kills and seven digs and Abigale Jayne added 13 kills to lead King to a 31-29, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15 non-conference win over Bluefield State.

Bailey Fersner added 10 kills and Abingdon’s Katie Harless dished out 42 assists for King 4-6). Claire Wilson added 26 digs, while Harless added 11.

Bluefield State (1-6) received 19 digs each from Kateryna Dashevski and Allyson Martin.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU in top 10 in both polls

The East Tennessee State football team is ranked in the top-10 of both major FCS football polls.

ETSU moved No. 8 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Top 25 after moving to No. 8 on Monday in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.

ETSU defeated Mars Hill 44-7 last Thursday. The Buccaneers will open the Southern Conference schedule on Saturday at The Citadel.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Hanley chosen to lead King

King University has hired Molly Hanley as the next head acrobatics & tumbling coach, replacing Miranda Merkison, who stepped down after five seasons to pursue other opportunities.

Hanley was a two-time first team All-Conference Carolinas performer at Belmont Abbey College, where she was also a member of the inaugural team. In addition to the individual honors, she qualified for the conference championships in the event finals in both the open toss and trio pass during her time at Belmont Abbey.

Hanley competed in artistic gymnastics prior to pursuing an acrobatics & tumbling career in college, and is a level two coach, having served as a coach at private gym near her hometown in Tampa, Fla. This past summer, she attended the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Summit and completed the “3P” program, aimed at training and developing young coaches.