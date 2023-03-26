COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps drop twinbill

Cole Cunningham had four hits, including a home run in a 9-7 South Atlantic Conference second game home loss to Coker on Sunday.

Jermie Green tied a school record with five RBIs for the Wasps (8-23, 2-10).

Anderson guides Cavaliers to win

Working in his third game in two days, UVA Wise pitcher Hunter Anderson tossed three innings of one-run relief to guide the University of Virginia's College at Wise 6-4 win over Anderson University at Stallard Field.

Eastside graduate Cole Harness had two hits, including his 10th home run the season, and also drove in two runs and scored two more for the Highland Cavaliers (12-20, 3-9). The solo shot was the 25th of the first baseman's career, moving him to a tie for third place in school history with UVa-Wise Hall of Famer Steve Tyler.

Steele leads King in loss

Lebanon’s Preston Steele collected two hits including a double as King University dropped an 11-5 decision at 16th-ranked University of Mount Olive.

Ethan Hawkins scored twice and Jake Lathrop drove in two runs for King, now 10-18 and 2-15 in conference play. Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry pitched for the Tornado.

Bucs reach season-high in runs

Nick Iannantone had four hits, including a home run and two doubles, drove in three runs and scored five times in East Tennessee State's 17-12 Southern Conference home win over Samford.

Ashton King had four hits and four runs scored for ETSU (11-11, 1-2). Marshall Awtry also homered and joined Tommy Barth and Skyler Cannady with three RBIs apiece.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Local grads shine in UVa-Wise loss

Lebanon graduate Kara Long had three hits and Wise County Central grad Bayleigh Allison homered in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 11-4 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Limestone.

Mallory McKnight and Allison drove in two runs each for the Highland Cavaliers (6-22, 3-13).