LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps defeat Johnson & Wales

Ridgeview High School graduate Gabe Brown scored 25 points, including seven 3s, leading Emory & Henry College past Johnson & Wales 94-83.
Brown, who was 7-for-11 from beyond the arc, also had seven rebounds. Jalen Leftwich had 15 points, Jacob Morgan tallied 13 and Malcolm Morgan added 11 points and six boards for the Wasps, who were 14-for-29 from 3-point range.
Kevin Grau Rodriguez dished out 10 assists, and also contributed eight points and seven boards for Emory & Henry, which improved to 13-4 on the season.
Johnson & Wales fell to 7-9.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Carolina edges E&H
Jonna Roberson’s layup with 14 seconds left put Carolina University ahead to stay in a 58-55 win over Emory & Henry College.
E&H (8-11) was led by the 14-point, seven-rebound, four-assist performance of freshman Emma Santoro, while Alexis Hoppers supplied 12 points and eight rebounds.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King falls to 1-5
McKendree University cruised to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 victory over the King Tornado on Friday.
King (1-5) was led by the nine-kill performance of Suetonius Harris.