LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps advance in Division III softball tourney

Emory & Henry’s Alex Braun earned her 14th complete game of the year as the Wasps took a 5-1 win over Emmanuel College (Massachusetts) on Saturday in the NCAA Division III Seguin Regional in Seguin, Texas.
The Wasps (28-7) played Texas Lutheran University later Saturday night.
Braun (14-4) scattered four hits while striking out 11 without issuing a walk. Braun also delivered a double and triple.
E&H took a 1-0 lead in the third inning as Nicole Cox reached on a bunt single and later scored on a single by Kendal Varner.
Emmanuel tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth, but the Wasps went back in front 2-1 in the fifth as Braun doubled to drive in Anna Thomas which proved to be the winning run.
Kyndall Hiatt had a pair of hits for E&H.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Harrington qualifies for NCAA preliminaries
Former Virginia High track standout Kelsey Harrington, a freshman at the University of North Carolina, was selected to compete in the women’s 10,000 meters at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships East Preliminary competition.
Harrington had a qualifying time of 33:26.55, which she ran in the ACC championships last weekend. The time was the second highest ever at UNC and put her 7th in a field of 37.