MOTORSPORTS

Legislation introduced

to support local speedways U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN) have introduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act, bipartisan legislation that would make permanent a tax classification on depreciating assets for motorsports entertainment facilities, according to a press release. The legislation would allow venues to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates, bringing additional jobs and positive economic impacts to surrounding communities.

The legislation would provide clarity in tax code for 1,195 motorsports facilities nationwide, including 29 in Virginia.

“The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act is a simple fix to our tax code that will offer speedways the freedom to make long-term investments and upgrades to their facilities,” said Sen. Warner. “I’m proud to introduce legislation that will improve driver safety, enhance fan experience, and support jobs in our racing communities.”

Since 2004, Congress has codified the definition of a motorsports entertainment complex in the tax code as a temporary provision, most recently extended under the 2020 omnibus and set to expire at the end of 2025. This provision allows racetrack complexes to operate under the understanding that all assets inside the facility depreciate as one over a seven-year period.

Companion bipartisan legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives in April of this year. The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act is supported by the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (ACCUS), the umbrella organization of auto racing sanctioning bodies in the United States.

The legislation was met with positive reaction from leaders at several Virginia tracks, including Martinsville Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Virginia International Raceway in Alton.

“Motorsports entertainment complexes use the seven-year period afforded by the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act to reinvest in their facilities and organizations to create jobs, make safety improvements, and enrich the surrounding economies, most of which are in rural areas like Virginia International Raceway (VIR) is to Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties,” said Connie Nyholm, Owner & CEO, Virginia International Raceway. “As a result of our investment and year-round operations, VIR has already attracted eighteen businesses to its campus and over 600,000 visitors annually through its gates.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU represented at

SoCon media day East Tennessee State head football coach George Quarles will be joined by Buccaneers’ tight end Noah West and defensive back Sheldon Arnold at the Southern Conference Football Media Day today in Greenville, South Carolina.

All nine league head coaches and two student-athletes from each school — in addition to new SoCon Commissioner Michael Cross — will be on hand to meet with the media and preview the upcoming season. The league office will also release the preseason all-conference teams and polls during Thursday’s event, which will be televised by ESPN+ beginning at 1:30 p.m. The ETSU segment will run from 3:15-3:30 p.m.

Fifteen SoCon players earned All-America honors last year, with seven of them returning this season. The Southern Conference enters the 2023 campaign seeking its ninth FCS title. The league’s eight are the second-most all-time in the subdivision.

ETSU, which finished a disappointing 3-8 last year, opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Jacksonville State.