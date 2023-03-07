COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Walter tosses no-hitter for King Madison Walter tossed a no hitter in King’s 6-0 game one win while the Tornado hit three home runs taking game two 5-2 in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday at Concord University.

Walter struck out seven, walked one and allowed no hits for the Tornado in the opening game win. Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) took the loss for Concord.

Haylee Dye (John Battle) had three hits, two runs and two RBIs in the twinbill for King (12-6), which has won seven straight games. Maggie Deel (John Battle), Lauren Lawson and Jessica Campbell all homered in the second game for the Tornado. Peyton Day had three hits and drove in two in the two games.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Williams hired at Elizabethton Carley Williams is the new head volleyball coach at Elizabethton High School per a press release issued on Tuesday.

Williams was a star player at Tennessee High and Emory & Henry College and takes over at the helm of the Cyclones for longtime coach Leslee Bradley.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean enters transfer portalBradley Dean of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise announced via social media on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who was once a standout at Gate City High School averaged 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game in earning South Atlantic Conference player of the year honors. He was the catalyst as the Highland Cavaliers (19-12) finished as runner-up in the SAC tournament.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H’s Bradley earns SAC honors Emory & Henry College senior centerfielder Tyler Bradley has been tabbed as the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Baseball Player of the Week.

Bradley is the first E&H baseball player to receive weekly honors from the SAC office and the first player of the week for the Wasps since Ben Sexton earned the honor from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on March 5, 2018. Additionally, the NCBWA announced Tuesday afternoon that Bradley is the Southeast Region Player of the Week.

Bradley Emory & Henry to a 3-1 week last week including a pair of victories over No. 14 Wingate University. Bradley batted an even .500, going 8-for-16 with a double and five home runs. He scored seven times and drove in 16 while also stealing a pair of bases. Bradley posted an on-base percentage of .556 and a slugging average of 1.500 as he tallied three multi-hit games and a pair of multi-home run contests.

Wasps pinched by BulldogsMason Lyda homered and drove in three runs, but Barton pushed across four runs in the bottom of the eighth to earn a 9-6 non-conference home win over Emory & Henry.

Wayne Mize had two of five hits for the Wasps (7-12), including a double in the loss.

ETSU falls at ClemsonEast Tennessee State matched Clemson with six hits each, but the Tigers made them count the most, taking a 4-1 non-conference home win over the Buccaneers.

ETSU (6-5) was led by Garett Wallace with two hits and scored a run. Marshall Awtry doubled, while Landon Smiddy took the loss on the mound.

Odle homers in SWCC lossAlex Odle hit a three-run home run in Southwest Virginia Community College’s opening game 10-3 loss at Walters State Community College.

SWCC (5-15) managed just one hit in the second game 16-0 loss to the Senators.