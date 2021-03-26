LOCAL BRIEFS: Walling, Dyer to head programs at West Ridge

Kristi Walling, the girls basketball coach at Sullivan Central, has been selected for the same position at West Ridge High School, which will open in the fall.

Walling, who spent four seasons as coach of the Cougars, will lead the new girls program that will combine the enrollments of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North.

John Dyer, who spent 32 years as boys coach at Sullivan East before retiring after the 2019-20 season, will be the first boys coach for the Wolves.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

THS teams on quarantine

The softball, boys soccer and track and field teams at Tennessee High will not compete in the events in the coming week due to quarantining due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King improves to 10-2

Hailee Blankenship slammed down 10 kills as King University improved to 10-2 with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 win over Emmanuel College.

UVa-Wise falls to 0-5