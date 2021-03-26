LOCAL BRIEFS: Walling, Dyer to head programs at West Ridge

Kristi Walling, the girls basketball coach at Sullivan Central, has been selected for the same position at West Ridge High School, which will open in the fall.
Walling, who spent four seasons as coach of the Cougars, will lead the new girls program that will combine the enrollments of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North.
John Dyer, who spent 32 years as boys coach at Sullivan East before retiring after the 2019-20 season, will be the first boys coach for the Wolves.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
THS teams on quarantine
The softball, boys soccer and track and field teams at Tennessee High will not compete in the events in the coming week due to quarantining due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King improves to 10-2
Hailee Blankenship slammed down 10 kills as King University improved to 10-2 with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 win over Emmanuel College.
UVa-Wise falls to 0-5
Wingate earned a 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. UVa-Wise (0-5) received seven kills from Abingdon High School graduate Matelyn Gibson.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Tornado sweeps twinbill
Erin Foster went 3-for-6 on the day as King University swept a doubleheader from Chowan by scores of 6-3 and 3-1.
UVa-Wise sweeps twinbill
Kara Long (Lebanon) had two hits in an 8-3 win over Lenoir-Rhyne as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise polished off a doubleheader sweep after winning 6-5 in the opener.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Belmont Abbey blasts King
Belmont Abbey bashed out 25 hits in sweeping a doubleheader from King University by scores of 10-2 and 10-8.