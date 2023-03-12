MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Vols open with Rajun’ Cajuns

The University of Tennessee will play Louisiana in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

The fourth seed in the East Region, the Volunteers (23-10) will face the No. 13 Rajun’ Cajuns (26-7), who won the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship.

The winner will meet either No. 5 Duke or No 12 Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Virginia to face PaladinsThe Virginia Cavaliers will face Southern Conference champion Furman in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Virginia (25-7) finished second to Duke in the ACC tournament, while the Paladins (27-7) won the SoCon tourney for the first time in 43 years and are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1980.

The winner will face San Diego State or College of Charleston on Saturday.

Hokies face Bearcats in NIT Virginia Tech will play on, despite missing out on the NCAA tournament.

The Hokies (19-14) will travel to Cincinnati (21-12) for the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m.

Landers Nolley, who started his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Memphis, is the leading scorer for the Bearcats this season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols seeded 4th in Knoxville

The No 4 seeded Tennessee Lady Vols will host the No. 13 Saint Louis Billikens in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Tennessee (23-11) finished second to South Carolina in the SEC tournament, while the Billikens (17-17) are making their first-ever NCAA tourney appearance after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The winner will face Iowa State or Toledo on Monday in Knoxville.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King falls in Florida

Nova Southeastern answered a King run in the top of the 10th with the two in the bottom of the 10th to defeat the Tornado 7-6 on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

King scored four runs in the seventh to take a 5-2 to lead, but Nova Southeastern tallied three of their own to send the game into extra innings.

King (12-11), which went 0-5 during its trip to Florida, was led by Lauren Lawson, who drove in three runs and John Battle graduate Maggie Deel, who had two hits, drove in a run and scored once for the Tornado.