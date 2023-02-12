PREP WRESTLING

Maxfield leads AHS grapplers

Michael Maxfield led Abingdon’s continent during Saturday’s VHSL Region 3D wrestling tournament at Christiansburg High School.

Maxfield placed second in the 138-pound weight class and was pinned by Peyton Hatcher of Staunton River in 5:04 in his title match.

Max Ferguson (113) and Zachary Rasnake (132) brought home third-place medals for the Falcons, while 144-pounder Yenesew Smith placed fourth.

Abingdon finished sixth in the team standings with a score of 86. Staunton River won the event with a total of 283 ½.

GW finishes fourth in Region 1C

Six finalists – two of whom took home gold medals – helped George Wythe finish fourth in the team standings at Saturday’s Region 1C wrestling tournament.

Zane Perkins (138) and Logan Ward (165) of the Maroons stood atop the podium after pinning their opponent in the finals.

Perkins stuck the shoulders of Galax’s Ed Morales to the mat in 5:14, while Ward made sure Blake Dunn of Fort Chiswell was done in 3:14.

Jaxson Ward (113), Sam Mello (132), Tyler Horton (150) and Trey Sparks (175) had runner-up finishes for GW, which finished with 124 team points.

Grayson County (191.5), Galax (158) and Parry McCluer (156 ½) finished ahead of GW.

Vikings 2nd, Patriots 4th in regionals

Tennessee High wrestlers Aidan Smith (106 pounds) and Eli Moore (126) earned first place finishes as the Region 1 Class A individual championship meet on Saturday at Viking Hall. Kalel Honaker (152) and Mason Campbell (215) placed second for the Vikings, which accumulated 163 points to finish behind first place David Crockett, which had 182.5 points.

Donavan Smith-Peters (138) and Dawson Jones (160) led Sullivan East to a fourth place finish with 139 points. Marshall Jones (195) also placed second for the Patriots.

The Section 1, Class A tournament is next Saturday in Elizabethton.

Wolves 6th in Class AA

Tucker Brown (132) and Brady Chatman (145) earned second place finishes in the Region 1 Class AA individual meet held on Saturday in Johnson City.

West Ridge placed sixth with 61 points. Dobyns-Bennett earned the team crown with 262.5 points. The Section 1, Class AA tournament is on Saturday at Bearden High School in Knoxville.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 35

In a high-scoring NBA G League game on Saturday evening, Mac McClung got in on the act.

The former Gate City High School star supplied a team-high 35 points for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 166-139 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

McClung was 11-for-14 shooting from the field and also had nine assists, three rebounds and zero turnovers.

There were a total of 15 scorers in double digits in the contest: nine for Delaware and six for Wisconsin.

Paris Bass had 50 points and 11 rebounds for the Herd. McClung and Bass were teammates last season with the G League’s South Bay Lakers.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Barton holds off King

Two free throws in the final five seconds enabled Barton to escape King for an 87-85 Conference Carolinas home victory.

King (6-17, 5-11), which fought back from a 14-point second half deficit to tie the score at 85, was led by Michael Mays (Tennessee High) with 27 points, including 9 for 9 at the free throw line.

Darron Howard added 18 points and five assists and Brandon Lamberth had nine points and seven rebounds.

Wingate locks down Cavs

Eastside graduate Luke Lawson scored 24 points and Gate City's Bradley Dean added 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 89-77 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Wingate.

Calen Lightford dished out six assists for UVa-Wise (14-10, 7-8).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bulldogs bite Tornado

Tori Smiley scored 14 points and Jaden Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) added 13 in King's 83-54 Conference Carolinas loss at Barton.

King (5-19, 5-11), which shot just 30.6 percent from the field, also received eight points each from Jaelyn West (West Ridge) and Alexa Gramann.

Ross plays big in UVa-Wise loss

Caitlyn Ross had 20 points and 12 assists in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 87-73 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Wingate.

Katlin Burger added 17 points and Nia Vanzant added 14 for UVa-Wise (13-13, 4-11).

Lady Bucs on brink of 20 wins

Nevaeh Brown, Kendall Foley and Jakhyia Davis each scored 12 points in East Tennessee State's 62-46 Southern Conference road win at Mercer.

ETSU (19-7, 6-4) also received 11 points from Jiselle Thomas. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) scored three points, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) didn't score for the Bucs.

Richard Brand throttles SWCC

Sixteen 3-pointers and three players with at least 22 points led the Richard Brand's 119-63 home victory over Southwest Virginia Community College.

SWCC (14-8, 5-7) fell behind 52-20 at halftime.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Emory & Henry sweeps Trojans

Lane Gray's two runs single and an RBI single from Mason Schmidt pushed Emory & Henry to a 7-5 win and three-game sweep of Anderson in South Carolina.

Camden Bailey also had two hits and scored twice for the Wasps (4-3.). Bryson Wagner pitched five innings of hitless baseball for the Wasps before the Trojans rallied to tie the score.

Andrew Parr allowed just two hits in seven innings for the Wasps, while Wayne Mize and Mason Lyda drove in runs in the Wasps' opening game 2-1 win over Anderson.

Cavs fall to Braves

Cole Harness (Eastside) and Hunter Meador had two hits each for the University of Virginia's College at Wise, which dropped an 18-8 decision to No. 13 UNC Pembroke.

The Cavaliers surrendered 68 runs - including 17 home runs - in three games of the series to fall to 0-7 on the season.

Twin Springs graduate Justin Reed homered and drove in three runs for UVa-Wise.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins fifth straight

Warren Davis has 21 kills and five digs and Jack Sarnowski had 61 assists and nine digs in King's 27-25, 25-19, 24-26, 22-25, 15-8 Conference Carolinas home win over Erskine.

King (8-8, 3-0), which has won five matches in a row, also got 14 kills from Kellan Kennedy and 13 by Jackson Carroll. Justin Sawyer had 12 digs and Aaron Milstead added four blocks.