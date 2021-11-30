LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High's Ratcliffe chosen all-state

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ratcliffe chosen all-state

Virginia High senior Adie Ratcliffe has been chosen to the Virginia High School League All-Class 2 all-state volleyball team.

Gate City’s Makayla Bays was the lone first team honoree from the area.

Ratcliffe was joined in the second team by Brylee Holder of Gate City and Wise County Central’s Emmah McAmis.

Floyd County’s Kenzee Chafin was chosen as player of year. Coach of year honors went to Mark Rohrback, who led Glenvar to the Class 2 championship.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC improves to 7-1

Brett Boyd (Honaker) fired in 15 points as Southwest Virginia Community College cruised to a 105-92 win over Charlotte Supreme Prep.

Brennan Howard (31 points), Braeden Crews (18 points) and Saveon Falls (18 points) also played well for the high-scoring Flying Eagles.

King falls at Lees-McRae

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) scored 19 points and Isaiah Curry had eight points and 13 rebounds, but King dropped a one-point Conference Carolinas road game at Lees-McRae.