LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High's Ratcliffe chosen all-state

PREP VOLLEYBALL
Ratcliffe chosen all-state
Virginia High senior Adie Ratcliffe has been chosen to the Virginia High School League All-Class 2 all-state volleyball team.
Gate City’s Makayla Bays was the lone first team honoree from the area.
Ratcliffe was joined in the second team by Brylee Holder of Gate City and Wise County Central’s Emmah McAmis.
Floyd County’s Kenzee Chafin was chosen as player of year. Coach of year honors went to Mark Rohrback, who led Glenvar to the Class 2 championship.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SWCC improves to 7-1
Brett Boyd (Honaker) fired in 15 points as Southwest Virginia Community College cruised to a 105-92 win over Charlotte Supreme Prep.
Brennan Howard (31 points), Braeden Crews (18 points) and Saveon Falls (18 points) also played well for the high-scoring Flying Eagles.
King falls at Lees-McRae
Michael Mays (Tennessee High) scored 19 points and Isaiah Curry had eight points and 13 rebounds, but King dropped a one-point Conference Carolinas road game at Lees-McRae.
Darron Howard added 13 points and Brandon Lamberth had 10 for King (3-2, 1-2).
Justin Nicholson hit three free throws with no time left to lift the Bobcats to victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LMU overwhelms Emory & Henry
Emory & Henry shot just 29.4 percent from the field and committed 25 turnovers in dropping an 80-38 decision to Lincoln Memorial.
The Wasps (3-3) were led by the 11-point performance of Chelsi Hodges.
King topples Bobcats
Brianna Dunbar scored 19 points, Trinity Lee added 13 points and Alexa Gramann tallied 12 points to lead King past Lees-McRae 81-72 for a Conference Carolinas victory.
King (4-1, 3-0) also received six assists and three steals from Kiki Samsel, along with eight points and seven rebounds by Madison Worley (Virginia High). Dunbar had three of the Tornado’s nine 3-pointers.