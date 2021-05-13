LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High's Jones to volley for Wasps

PREP VOLLEYBALL
Jones to volley at E&H
Virginia High volleyball standout Camden Jones has committed to continuing her athletic and academic career at Emory & Henry College.
Jones took part in a signing ceremony on Thursday at the school.
AUTO RACING
CBS to host hour-long special on WoO at BMS
The World of Outlaws’ historic return to Bristol Motor Speedway will be the subject of an hour-long special on CBS on June 12 at 1:30 p.m.
The nationally television program will showcase the World of Outlaws event that was held at Bristol over two weekends in April. In addition to highlights from the competition, feature interviews from drivers like Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet and Brandon Sheppard will also be included.