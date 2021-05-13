 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High's Jones to volley for Wasps
LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High's Jones to volley for Wasps

  • Updated
camdenjones

Virginia High’s Camden Jones is one of Southwest Virginia’s all-around best players, and will continue her career at the collegiate level at Emory & Henry College. 

 David Crigger | BHC

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Jones to volley at E&H

Virginia High volleyball standout Camden Jones has committed to continuing her athletic and academic career at Emory & Henry College.

Jones took part in a signing ceremony on Thursday at the school.

AUTO RACING

CBS to host hour-long special on WoO at BMS

The World of Outlaws’ historic return to Bristol Motor Speedway will be the subject of an hour-long special on CBS on June 12 at 1:30 p.m.

The nationally television program will showcase the World of Outlaws event that was held at Bristol over two weekends in April. In addition to highlights from the competition, feature interviews from drivers like Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet and Brandon Sheppard will also be included.

Tags

