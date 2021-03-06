LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High’s Moser, relay team wins in state swimming

Virginia High junior John David Moser had long had an eye on the school record in the 100-yard butterfly.
“I’ve wanted to do that ever since I was in the eighth grade,” Moser said.
He achieved that goal on Saturday and also won a state championship in the process.
Moser touched the wall in 54.63 seconds to earn the victory at Saturday’s VHSL Class 1/2 state swimming championships at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
“It feels great,” Moser said. “The fly in general has always been my favorite stroke and over time I’ve gotten better and better.”
Moser also swam the first leg on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team as he, Corbin Birt, Omar Said and Adam Harosky teamed home to take the gold in 3:45.84.
“We had a great run at it this year,” Moser said. “We just pulled through and got it. It was fun to go first. I was able to get the lead and the other boys just kept it.”
VHS ended up finishing as state runner-up behind the Radford Bobcats. The Bearcats had a team score of 207, 74 points behind the winners.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Birt, Harosky, Moser and Coleman Austin recorded a second-place finish in 1:39.56.
Moser had a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:53.32), while Harosky was third in the 100 butterfly (59.24 seconds)
“I was really pleased,” said Virginia High coach Woody Van Nostrand. “I didn’t expect to get second this year, so it was a pleasant surprise. The kids swam really well.”
Marion’s Caleb Patton was a state champion in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.49 seconds as he blitzed the field by nearly four seconds, while he was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:05.40).
Graham’s Brody Jones (50 freestyle, 23.97) and Conor Douthat (100 breaststroke, 1:06.84) had second-place finishes
On the girls side, George Wythe’s Tatum Robinson brought two gold medals back to far Southwest Virginia as she won the 200 IM (2:09.73) and 100 butterfly (57.92).
Marion’s Kennedy Williams (50 freestyle, 25.99), George Wythe’s Morgan Dalton (100 backstroke, 1:02.36), the Virginia High 400 freestyle relay team of Amelia Austin, Sarah Stacy, Harley Holmes and Ridley Little (4:08.25) and George Wythe’s 200-yard medley-relay team comprised of Dalton, Robinson, Lydia Sprano and Gabrianna Gomez all finished second.
Third-place finishers among local females included GW’s Dalton (100 freestyle, 56.56 seconds), Virginia High’s Amelia Austin (100 backstroke, 1:04.37 and the Tazewell 200 freestyle relay team of Regan Harvey, Bella Davis, Taylor Darcy and Margaret Anne Ridlehuber (1:48.81).
Marion was third in the girls team standings.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
King finishes second, has one champ
A national title from Cheyenne Sisenstein in the 123-pound weight class highlighted King University’s performance in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling National Championships in Tiffin, Ohio.
Sisenstein went 4-0 for King, which finished with a team total of 171.5 points. That was second only to McKendree’s total of 209.
Aleeah Gould (109), Ana Luciano (136), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Tavi Heidleberg-Tillotson (191) had runner-up finishes for the Tornado.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H eliminated from ODAC tourney
The Lynchburg Hornets shot 49 percent from the field in earning a 71-64 win over Emory & Henry in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
E&H (6-8) was led by the 13 points of Alexis Hoppers and 10-point performance of Virginia High graduate Taylor Owens.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount Olive mashes King
Mount Olive hammered out 19 hits in sweeping a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from King University by the scores of 9-2 and 8-4.
Deric Graham had two RBIs and Davis Hall collected two hits for King (3-6, 2-4). Both were former standouts at Tennessee High.
Carson-Newman crushes Cavs
The Carson-Newman Eagles hammered out 37 hits on the day in sweeping a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by scores of 18-5 and 14-4.
ETSU splits with EKU
Ashton King had a two-run homer as East Tennessee State University earned a 3-2 win over Eastern Kentucky in the first game of a doubleheader. The Buccaneers suffered a 9-7 setback in the nightcap.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Counts, Turner star in King win
Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) pitched a complete-game two-hitter in the first game and Carly Turner fired a three-hit shutout in the nightcap as the King University Tornado swept a doubleeader from Lees-McRae by scores of 3-1 and 8-0.
Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) homered in the second game for King.
LMU overpowers UVa-Wise
Lincoln Memorial swept a doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by scores of 8-3 and 7-4. Kaylee Jones (Eastside) drove in a run for UVa-Wise in the second game.
E&H sweeps twinbill
Emory & Henry College hit four home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Maryville College.
Alex Braun, Morgan Silvis and Allyson Steadman (Sullivan Central) went yard in an 8-6 victory in the first game, while Anna Thomas blasted a homer in a 6-2 triumph in the nightcap.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Harless shines for King
Freshman Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 20 assists and three aces as King University took a 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over Mount Olive.
Cavs crushed by L-R
Lenoir-Rhyne cruised to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) and Bethany Smith (John Battle) combined for 10 digs in the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Kim, Deepe lead King to win
Joshua Kim had 36 kills and JT Deppe dished out 65 assists as the King University Tornado topped Mount Olive 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12. Kim and Deppe’s totals established single-match school records.