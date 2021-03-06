LOCAL BRIEFS: Virginia High’s Moser, Marion's Patton, George Wythe's Robinson, VHS relay team win state swim titles

Virginia High junior John David Moser had long had an eye on the school record in the 100-yard butterfly.

“I’ve wanted to do that ever since I was in the eighth grade,” Moser said.

He achieved that goal on Saturday and also won a state championship in the process.

Moser touched the wall in 54.63 seconds to earn the victory at Saturday’s VHSL Class 1/2 state swimming championships at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

“It feels great,” Moser said. “The fly in general has always been my favorite stroke and over time I’ve gotten better and better.”

Moser also swam the first leg on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team as he, Corbin Birt, Omar Said and Adam Harosky teamed home to take the gold in 3:45.84.

“We had a great run at it this year,” Moser said. “We just pulled through and got it. It was fun to go first. I was able to get the lead and the other boys just kept it.”

VHS ended up finishing as state runner-up behind the Radford Bobcats. The Bearcats had a team score of 207, 74 points behind the winners.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Birt, Harosky, Moser and Coleman Austin recorded a second-place finish in 1:39.56.