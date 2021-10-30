 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Vikings, Wolves prepping for postseason football
LOCAL BRIEFS: Vikings, Wolves prepping for postseason football

Tennessee High and West Ridge will open TSSAA playoff action on Friday.

The Vikings (3-6), seeded third in Region 1-5A, will travel to face second seeded Knox Central (6-3) in the opening round of the 5A playoffs, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The winner will face either Knox Halls or Daniel Boone in the second round.

Tennessee High is 3-4 all-time against the Bobcats. The Vikings won the last meeting 19-16 in 2018.

West Ridge (8-2) will take a six-game win streak into its 6A home playoff game on Friday against Cleveland (6-4). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The second-seeded Wolves, who were created from a consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North, made the playoffs in their season of existence. The winner will meet either Dobyns-Bennett or Maryville in the second round.

The TSSAA playoffs last five rounds involving six classes, with championship games slated to be held in Chattanooga on Dec. 3-4.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Limestone win over Cavaliers

Rylee Waye (Dobyns-Bennett) had 13 assists and Kristen McKeehan added 11 in UVa-Wise’s 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 South Athletic Conference loss to Limestone.

Adison Minor had nine kills and Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) had 10 digs in the loss for the Highland Cavaliers (4-7, 0-14), who haven’t won since Oct. 5 against Emory & Henry.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Shaw defeats Wasps in OT

Ryan Boyette and Henry Malolan Veeravalli each scored goals for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Shaw.

Emory & Henry (4-10-0) received assists from Ethan Taylor and Juan Gomez-Rios.

