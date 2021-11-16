 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Vikings represented on Mountain Lakes football team
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Vikings represented on Mountain Lakes football team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tennessee High vs West Ridge

THS's Levon Montgomery was one of several Vikings to be selected to the All-Mountain Lakes Conference football team. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Vikings represented In Mountain Lakes

Six Tennessee High football players have been chosen to the All-Mountain Lakes Conference team, including Grant Ferrell (LB), Nysaiah Foote (WR), Steven Johnson (QB), Levon Montgomery (RB), Justice Musser (OL) and Chris Wilson (DL).

Honorable mention honorees include Davis Campbell, Daniel Chapdelaine, Michah Kennedy, Ashton Leonard, Carson Mullins, Nick Osborne and Logan Tudor.

Kennedy won the Character award for THS, while the academic award went to Sam Weddington.

David Crockett’s Brenden Reid was chosen as offensive player of the year. Defensive honors went to Will Hamlin of Daniel Boone. The Trailblazers’ Jeremy Jenkins was chosen as coach of the year.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Brummitt to play at Austin Peay

Austin Peay State University golf head coach Robbie Wilson announced the signing of Abingdon’s Caleb Brummitt to a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period on Tuesday.

Brummitt was named the 2020 Mountain 7 District Player of the Year. He helped AHS win back-to-back VHSL Class 3 state titles, shooting a 2-over 74 this past season.

A two-time VHSL All-State team member, Brummitt posted third and sixth-place finishes at the last two state championship matches. During the 2019-20 season, Brummitt ranked 14th on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and also qualified for the Sneds Tournament of Champions and Tennessee State Amateur.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU adds three to program

ETSU men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver signed three new Buccaneers during the November early signing period.

The class includes 6-foot-8 forward Jeremy Gregory (Charlotte, N.C.), 6-foot-10 forward Braden Ilic (Morristown, Tenn.) and 6-foot-7 guard Kristian Shaw (Hendersonville, Tenn.).

Gregory, who now plays at Oak Hill Academy in Mount of Wilson, Va.., was previously at North Mecklenburg in North Carolina, which lost in the 2019 Arby’s Classic championship game to Mountain Brook, Ala. He averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds as a junior last season at Oak Hill.

Ilic tallied 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds as a junior at Morristown East. Shaw tallied 16 points, five boards and four assists at Beech High School in Hendersonville, N.C. last sason.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bucs host No. 18 Georgia Tech

The ETSU women’s basketball team will host No. 18 Georgia Tech tonight at Brooks Gym at 7 p.m.

ETSU (1-2) defeated Cornell for its first win of the season on Sunday, while the Yellow Jackets (3-0), who were picked third in the ACC, have wins over Central Michigan, Kennesaw State and Belmont. These clubs have met five times, with the Yellow Jackets winning all of them.

The Buccaneers last defeated a Power-5 foe in 2019 against Wake Forest. ETSU’s last ranked opponent at Brooks Gym was Tennessee in 2016.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Washington Football Team (29) Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games

  • Updated

There are nine Virginia playoff games and one from Tennessee that will be played tonight and on Saturday in the area. Who will advance, and who will call it a season and pull out the basketballs? Find out by checking out the prep football predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts