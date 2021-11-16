LOCAL BRIEFS: Vikings represented on Mountain Lakes football team

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Vikings represented In Mountain Lakes
Six Tennessee High football players have been chosen to the All-Mountain Lakes Conference team, including Grant Ferrell (LB), Nysaiah Foote (WR), Steven Johnson (QB), Levon Montgomery (RB), Justice Musser (OL) and Chris Wilson (DL).
Honorable mention honorees include Davis Campbell, Daniel Chapdelaine, Michah Kennedy, Ashton Leonard, Carson Mullins, Nick Osborne and Logan Tudor.
Kennedy won the Character award for THS, while the academic award went to Sam Weddington.
David Crockett’s Brenden Reid was chosen as offensive player of the year. Defensive honors went to Will Hamlin of Daniel Boone. The Trailblazers’ Jeremy Jenkins was chosen as coach of the year.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
Brummitt to play at Austin Peay
Austin Peay State University golf head coach Robbie Wilson announced the signing of Abingdon’s Caleb Brummitt to a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period on Tuesday.
Brummitt was named the 2020 Mountain 7 District Player of the Year. He helped AHS win back-to-back VHSL Class 3 state titles, shooting a 2-over 74 this past season.
A two-time VHSL All-State team member, Brummitt posted third and sixth-place finishes at the last two state championship matches. During the 2019-20 season, Brummitt ranked 14th on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and also qualified for the Sneds Tournament of Champions and Tennessee State Amateur.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU adds three to program
ETSU men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver signed three new Buccaneers during the November early signing period.
The class includes 6-foot-8 forward Jeremy Gregory (Charlotte, N.C.), 6-foot-10 forward Braden Ilic (Morristown, Tenn.) and 6-foot-7 guard Kristian Shaw (Hendersonville, Tenn.).
Gregory, who now plays at Oak Hill Academy in Mount of Wilson, Va.., was previously at North Mecklenburg in North Carolina, which lost in the 2019 Arby’s Classic championship game to Mountain Brook, Ala. He averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds as a junior last season at Oak Hill.
Ilic tallied 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds as a junior at Morristown East. Shaw tallied 16 points, five boards and four assists at Beech High School in Hendersonville, N.C. last sason.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bucs host No. 18 Georgia Tech
The ETSU women’s basketball team will host No. 18 Georgia Tech tonight at Brooks Gym at 7 p.m.
ETSU (1-2) defeated Cornell for its first win of the season on Sunday, while the Yellow Jackets (3-0), who were picked third in the ACC, have wins over Central Michigan, Kennesaw State and Belmont. These clubs have met five times, with the Yellow Jackets winning all of them.
The Buccaneers last defeated a Power-5 foe in 2019 against Wake Forest. ETSU’s last ranked opponent at Brooks Gym was Tennessee in 2016.