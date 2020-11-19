LOCAL BRIEFS: Vikings represented on All-Mountain Lakes Conference team

THS’ Snyder picks up Region 1-5A honors
Tennessee High senior linebacker Bryce Snyder has been selected as the Athlete of the Year as part of the the All-Mountain Lakes Conference football team released this week.
First team MLC honorees from Tennessee High included WR Isaiah Smith, RB Levon Montgomery, DL Logan Booher, LB Connor Bailey and DB Jaden Keller. Second team recognition went to OL Dawson Snapp, PK Jacob Craft, DL Grant Ferrell and DB Mykal Jones.
Representing Tennessee High as honorable mention selections were Steven Johnson, Justice Musser, Marquis Phelps, Cade Leonard, CJ Henley and Nysaiah Foote. Booher earned scholar-athlete for the Vikings, while the THS character award went to Luke Jenkins.
Daniel Boone running back Brennan Blair was chosen as the MLC offensive player of the year, while David Crockett’s Prince Kollie took the top defensive award. Other top honors went to David Crockett’s Tony Davis (defensive line), Daniel Boone’s Peyton Ford (offensive line), while Hayden Chandley of David Crockett earned coach of the year honors.
Bucs adds Strothers in early signing period
Allen Strothers, a point guard from Newport News, Va., signed a national letter of intent with East Tennessee State on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2 Strothers averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 steals, 6.0 steals and 6.0 rebounds per game as a junior last season at Menchville High School.
Strothers’ father, Lamont Strothers, is not only the coach at Menchville, but was selected in the second round of the 1991 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He scored 2,709 points at Christopher Newport, the third highest total in NCAA Division III history.
Athletic director Scott Carter has announced that East Tennessee State, in partnership with Pepsi, will provide complimentary ESPN+ accounts for Buccaneer men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders that are not able to attend home games inside Freedom Hall and Brooks Gym this season.
The complimentary subscriptions will run for the months of December, January and February.
Due to the pandemic, ETSU was forced to limit its seating capacity to 10 percent inside both basketball venues. At Freedom Hall, the number is set to 618, while 248 fans can be in attendance for each home game inside Brooks Gym.
