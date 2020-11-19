LOCAL BRIEFS: Vikings represented on All-Mountain Lakes Conference team

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THS’ Snyder picks up Region 1-5A honors

Tennessee High senior linebacker Bryce Snyder has been selected as the Athlete of the Year as part of the the All-Mountain Lakes Conference football team released this week.

First team MLC honorees from Tennessee High included WR Isaiah Smith, RB Levon Montgomery, DL Logan Booher, LB Connor Bailey and DB Jaden Keller. Second team recognition went to OL Dawson Snapp, PK Jacob Craft, DL Grant Ferrell and DB Mykal Jones.

Representing Tennessee High as honorable mention selections were Steven Johnson, Justice Musser, Marquis Phelps, Cade Leonard, CJ Henley and Nysaiah Foote. Booher earned scholar-athlete for the Vikings, while the THS character award went to Luke Jenkins.

Daniel Boone running back Brennan Blair was chosen as the MLC offensive player of the year, while David Crockett’s Prince Kollie took the top defensive award. Other top honors went to David Crockett’s Tony Davis (defensive line), Daniel Boone’s Peyton Ford (offensive line), while Hayden Chandley of David Crockett earned coach of the year honors.