PREP WRESTLING

Vikings, Patriot wrestling for 5th

Tennessee High wrestlers Aidan Smith (106 pounds) and Eli Moore (126) won consolation matches on Friday and will grapple for fifth place finishes in their weight classes today at the TSSAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Franklin.

Dawson Jones of Sullivan East will also wrestle today for fifth place at 160 pounds.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hurst lifts Cavs past Pioneers

Jeb Hurst drove in four runs, three with a home run, to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to an 11-8 road win at Tusculum.

UVa-Wise (4-10, 1-0) also received two hits each from Eastside graduate Cole Harness and D’Sean Prinkleton. D.J. Dickson doubled and drove in three runs.

Catawba blanks WaspsLane Gay and Mason Lyda had the lone hits in Emory & Henry’s 4-0 loss at Catawba.

Jack Swarbrick and Zach Clover combined to scatter 10 hits for the Wasps (4-7).

ETSU falls to Eagles Cameron Sisneros and Marshall Awtry homered in East Tennessee State’s 8-7 non-conference loss at Georgia Southern.

Garett Wallace had three hits and Awtry also had a double for the Buccaneers (2-3).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps split with Rams

Avery Adkins scattered four hits and struck out six in Emory & Henry’s 2-0 non-conference home win over Shepherd.

Patrick Henry graduate Abigail Street had two hits, including a double for the Wasps (3-6). Street took the loss in the opening game 4-0 loss to the Rams.

Barrett stars for Cavs Sarah Barrett had four hits, including a home run in both games of doubleheader, with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise falling 3-1 and 3-2 to Anderson.

Lebanon graduate Kara Long had two hits for UVa-Wise (2-8), while former Pioneers’ teammate Alivia Nolley took the opening game loss in the circle.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC pounded in finale

Southwest Virginia Community College lost 145-78 at Davidson-Davie Community College in the regular season finale for the Flying Eagles, who have allowed more than 100 points in 16 games this season.

SWCC fell to 9-20, and 4-18 in their league.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King sweep past Mount Olive

Warren Davis and Jackson Carroll had 12 kills each to lead King to a 25-19, 25-13, 27-25 Conference Carolinas road win at Mount Olive.

King (9-11, 4-2) also got 36 assists from Jack Sarnowski and six digs by Justin Sawyer. AJ Drooker and Carroll had five digs each, while Drooker also had two aces.

TENNESSEE SPORTS HALL OF FAME

ETSU’s Robinson enters shrine

Former East Tennessee State University men’s basketball coach Les Robinson will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Robinson, who joins Bristol Motor Speedway Co-Founder Carl R. Moore in the Class of 2023, led ETSU to a 81 wins, two Southern Conference tournament titles and one regular season championship in five seasons with the Buccaneers. He led ETSU to consecutive NCAA tournaments berths in 1989-90. Robinson, who later was head coach at North Carolina State, also served as director of athletics at ETSU, N.C. State and The Citadel.

Others slated for induction on July 22 in Nashville are Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, Middle Tennessee State baseball legend Steve Smith and University of Tennessee track star and Olympic gold medalist Tianna Madison.