LOCAL BRIEFS: VHSL releases more info on latest mandates
LOCAL BRIEFS: VHSL releases more info on latest mandates

vhsl

In a press release issued Friday, the Virginia High School League addressed the impact of Governor Ralph Northam’s new statewide measure to contain COVID-19, specifically the reduction from 250 to 25 spectators for in-person gatherings, will have on VHSL sports and activities.

“The reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to “spectators” and does not include participants at those events,” the release stated. “The Governor’s order defines “participants” as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement, and medical services. Cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups, are counted as spectators in the limit of 25 allowed at events. “

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Abingdon’s Blevins signs with UVa-Wise

Abingdon High School senior Morgan Blevins signed with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Friday.

Blevins was a star hitter and helped AHS win the Mountain 7 District regular-season and tournament titles in 2019.

