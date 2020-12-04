LOCAL BRIEFS: VHSL practice to be delayed for some basketball programs

The first day of practice for Virginia High School League basketball teams begins Monday, but some area teams will be stuck on the sidelines when that occurs.

Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties in Southwest Virginia – along with the City of Bristol – have put a pause on extracurricular activities due to stricter protocols due to the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

That means the entire Hogoheegee District – Chilhowie, Holston, Patrick Henry, Northwood and Rural Retreat – will have a late start to the season.

In Friday afternoon e-mail replies from school officials from Dickenson, Scott, Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell, Wise and Lee counties and the City of Norton, their schools are scheduled to start basketball practice as scheduled on Monday.

Teams must have a minimum of eight practice days prior to Dec. 21, the first day in which games can be held.

As of Wednesday, 37 schools from throughout Virginia had already announced they will not participate in VHSL winter sports at all.

Wrestling, indoor track and swimming are scheduled to begin practicing on Dec. 14.

PREP FOOTBALL