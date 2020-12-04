LOCAL BRIEFS: VHSL practice to be delayed for some basketball programs

The first day of practice for Virginia High School League basketball teams begins Monday, but some area teams will be stuck on the sidelines when that occurs.
Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties in Southwest Virginia – along with the City of Bristol – have put a pause on extracurricular activities due to stricter protocols due to the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
That means the entire Hogoheegee District – Chilhowie, Holston, Patrick Henry, Northwood and Rural Retreat – will have a late start to the season.
In Friday afternoon e-mail replies from school officials from Dickenson, Scott, Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell, Wise and Lee counties and the City of Norton, their schools are scheduled to start basketball practice as scheduled on Monday.
Teams must have a minimum of eight practice days prior to Dec. 21, the first day in which games can be held.
As of Wednesday, 37 schools from throughout Virginia had already announced they will not participate in VHSL winter sports at all.
Wrestling, indoor track and swimming are scheduled to begin practicing on Dec. 14.
PREP FOOTBALL
Elizabethton plays for title
The Elizabethton Cyclones will play for their second straight TSSAA Class 4A championship today. Head coach Shawn Witten’s 14-0 club faces Haywood (10-3) at noon in a game televised by Tri-Cities CW.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise games postponed
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has postponed the remainder of its women’s basketball games for the month of December in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols.
Contests against Mars Hill (Dec. 8), Belmont Abbey (Dec. 12) and Catawba (Dec. 16) will attempt to be rescheduled.
UVa-Wise is 2-1 and posted a 92-82 win over Wingate on Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU announces home game protocols
All fans and staff attending East Tennessee State men’s basketball games at Freedom Hall this season will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines.
Attendance will be limited to 10 percent of capacity, which is 618 spectators.
ETSU will host its first of 12 home games against Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 12. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. for all Saturday games, while weekday games begin at 7 p.m.
There will be no single game tickets sold on game days as ETSU makes the transition to digital ticketing via mobile devices. Access can be found at ETSUTickets.com. Home games will also be broadcast on ESPN+ or ESPN3.
For additional information, contact the ETSU Athletics Ticket Office at 423-439-3878 or email tickets@etsu.edu.
The Southern Conference also announced changes to the women’s basketball league schedule. ETSU will visit Chattanooga on Jan. 9 and host the Mocs on Feb. 25. The remaining 12 games will be split between six opponents via consecutive contests over a three-day span.
ETSU will host North Carolina-Greensboro (Jan. 22-24), Western Carolina (Jan. 29-31) and Mercer (Feb. 11-13) for two games each at Brooks Gym, where attendance will be limited to 248.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!