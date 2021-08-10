LOCAL BRIEFS: VHS wins Farmers & Miners Tourney

Volleyball teams from the Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference will meet in the 2021 Media Night jamboree on Thursday at Science Hill at Johnson City.

The first matches begin at 5 p.m., including Tennessee High vs. Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge against Sullivan East. The jamboree will continue until 8 p.m.

Northeast Tennessee schools will begin the regular season on August 17.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H adds assistants with D-I experience

Emory & Henry College head football coach Curt Newsome has added several assistants to his staff, including NCAA Division I mentors Bruce Tall and Davon Morgan.

Tall has been a coordinator at several stops, including four years on defense at Charlotte, while also coaching the defensive lines at Michigan and West Virginia. Morgan played at Virginia Tech, in addition to the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and three arena football league teams. He spent the last three years on the staff at Alderson Broaddus in West Virginia.

In addition Josh Wellenhoffer, who served in a different role last year, will return to work with the offensive line and will also be an associate head coach. Mitchell Walters, who was a volunteer assistant last year, moves into fulltime role, coaching the cornerbacks for the Wasps.