LOCAL BRIEFS: VHS wins Farmers & Miners Tourney

PREP GOLF
VHS wins Farmers & Miners Tourney
In what is the longest running regular-season prep golf tournament in Southwest Virginia, the Southwest District stole the show.
The Virginia High Bearcats beat SWD rival Marion by four strokes to win the team title at Tuesday’s Farmers & Miners Invitational at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville, while the Graham G-Men placed fourth.
Caleb Leonard (75), Tyler Stanley (77), Wes Brown (84) and J.D. Moser (93) led the way for the Bearcats with Leonard finishing tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard. A senior, Leonard finished tied for fifth in last season’s VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
The foursome of Tyler Sayers (74), Grayson Sheets (77), Trey Lefler (89) and Ethan Baggett (93) were the leaders for Marion, who made the long trip to Lee County one day after winning the Bank of Marion Invitational. Sayers placed third individually after finishing runner-up in previous day’s tourney.
Gate City (336) finished third, while Graham (340) and Castlewood (346) rounded out the top-five.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel fired a 69 to earn medalist honors, three shots better than second-place finisher Ethan Dishner of Gate City.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Phelps to serve as King interim head coach
Michael Phelps has been selected to serve as King University’s interim women’s basketball coach, replacing Josh Thompson, who resigned on Tuesday after 10 years at the helm.
Phelps had been a men’s assistant coach for the Tornado for the last three seasons.
Thompson had led the Tornado since 2011, compiling an overall mark of 157-120, including two 20-win seasons and three straight appearances in the Conference Carolinas tournament championship game from 2016-18.
King advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history in 2017.
Thompson’s 157 wins trails only Al Nida’s 182 victories on King’s all-time list.
Phelps takes over a program that posted a 10-7 mark in the truncated 2021 season, falling in the second round of the Conference Carolinas tournament.
He served as an interim head coach at times for George Pitts during the 2019-2020 season, in which King won the Conference Carolina regular season crown. Phelps, who played at Henderson State in Arkansas, has also been an assistant at Urbana and Cedarville.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill to host media night jamboree
Volleyball teams from the Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference will meet in the 2021 Media Night jamboree on Thursday at Science Hill at Johnson City.
The first matches begin at 5 p.m., including Tennessee High vs. Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge against Sullivan East. The jamboree will continue until 8 p.m.
Northeast Tennessee schools will begin the regular season on August 17.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
E&H adds assistants with D-I experience
Emory & Henry College head football coach Curt Newsome has added several assistants to his staff, including NCAA Division I mentors Bruce Tall and Davon Morgan.
Tall has been a coordinator at several stops, including four years on defense at Charlotte, while also coaching the defensive lines at Michigan and West Virginia. Morgan played at Virginia Tech, in addition to the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and three arena football league teams. He spent the last three years on the staff at Alderson Broaddus in West Virginia.
In addition Josh Wellenhoffer, who served in a different role last year, will return to work with the offensive line and will also be an associate head coach. Mitchell Walters, who was a volunteer assistant last year, moves into fulltime role, coaching the cornerbacks for the Wasps.