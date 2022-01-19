LOCAL BRIEFS: VHS tournament lineup revised

PREP BASKETBALL

VHS tournament lineup revised

Due to issues with inclement weather and COVID-19, the schedule has been revised for this weekend’s FriendshipCars.Com FCA Prep Showcase at the Bearcat Den.

Twin Valley, Winston-Salem Christian and Southwest Academy (Canada) will no longer play today

Additions for the weekend include Lebanon, Tennessee Prep Academy (Memphis) and Hargrave Military Academy.

Tournament officials reached an agreement with Word of God Christian Academy Thursday, but the school from Raleigh, North Carolina, was forced to cancel late Thursday night.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. today, 3:30 on Friday, and 9 a.mm on Saturday. Tickets are available at www.tinyurl/vhstix or at the gate.

The revised schedule can be found in the agate section of B-2.

MEN’S COLLEGE

King bops Bluefield State

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) scored 15 points to pace King University’s balanced attack as the Tornado topped Bluefield State, 96-91, on Wednesday night for a non-conference win.

All 12 players who got in the game scored for King (7-6), which shot 52.2 percent from the field. Isaiah Curry and Brandon Lamberth added 12 points apiece for the Tornado.

Bluefield State (1-9) received 28 points each from Marquez Cooper and Ryan Stowers.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Carson-Newman cruises past E&H

The Carson-Newman Eagles shot 50 percent from the field and had 10 different players score in a 90-51 win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Wednesday.

E&H (7-9) was hurt by 26 turnovers.

Brylee Jones (Greeneville) had 17 points for Emory & Henry, while Taylor Owens (Virginia High) finished with 12 points.

LMU whips UVa-Wise

Lincoln Memorial made 50 percent of its shots in earning a 67-59 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Senior Lexi Kiser (Graham) had two points, one rebound and one assist for LMU.

UVa-Wise (5-12) was led by Happy Valley High School graduate Kalee Johnson’s 16 points.