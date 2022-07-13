LOCAL BRIEFS:VHS' Jones to play in Commonwealth Games

PREP BASEBALL

Jones to play in Commonwealth Games

Rising Virginia High senior Brody Jones will be the lone local representative in the Virginia Commonwealth Games All-Star event, which begins Friday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The outfielder hit .242 with one home run, 10 RBIs and 14 stolen bases this past season for the Southwest District champion Bearcats. He is also the starting quarterback for Virginia high’s football team.

Jones will play for the West team in the Commonwealth Games. The three-day event features four teams and runs through Sunday.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

West Ridge tabs Whisnant

Former Dobyns-Bennett all-state soccer standout Matt Whisnant has been chosen as the new boys soccer coach at West Ridge.

Whisnant, who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in 1993 and played soccer at Carson-Newman, replaces Jeremy Frazier, who led the Wolves through its inaugural season in the spring.

He has coaching experience in California and in the Tri-Cities region.

HALL OF FAME

E&H’s Gentry enters Hokies’ shrine

Mike Gentry, the director of strength and conditioning at Emory & Henry College, will be inducted into the Virginia Tech hall of fame.

Gentry, who is in his second year at E&H, retired as Virginia Tech’s associate athletic director for athletic performance in 2015 after 29 years in Blacksburg, which was also the final season for Frank Beamer as football coach.

He was inducted into the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.

Other Virginia Tech enshrines include Bruce Arians, a former Super Bowl winning coach, who played quarterback for the Hokies, along with ex-Virginia Tech defensive back Kam Chancellor and linebacker Vince Hall.

The class also includes Virginia Tech track and field standouts Marcel Lomnicky and Dorotea Habazin and swimmer Sara Smith.

They will be inducted at a Blacksburg hotel on Nov. 4, and will be recognized at halftime of Virginia Tech’s Nov. 5 home football game with Georgia Tech.

LATE TUESDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores nine points

Mac McClung finished with nine points on Tuesday night for the Golden State Warriors in their 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

The former Gate City High School star was 4-for-13 from the field and also finished with five rebounds, five assists and two turnovers. Jonathan Kuminga, who briefly attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, led the Warriors with 29 points.

A 6-foot-2 second-year pro, McClung is averaging 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game in three Vegas Summer League contests and has knocked down 48.8 percent of his shots.

Golden State (1-2) plays Chet Holmgren-led Oklahoma City on Friday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPN.