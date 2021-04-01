LOCAL BRIEFS: Vermillion steps down at Gate City boys basketball coach

According to Carter, ETSU and Shay completed the execution of a separation agreement on Thursday reflecting his six years at the school, including five as an assistant coach.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the speculation that appears in the news and on social media.ETSU did not fire Coach Shay nor force Coach Shay to resign,” the release read. “As outlined in the terms of the separation agreement, in Coach Shay’s statement and in my previous statement, Coach Shay decided to resign.

“I again want to thank Coach Jason Shay for his dedication to the men’s basketball program and continue to wish Coach Shay and his family the very best. I ask for your continued support for our student-athletes and entire university community.”

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins 10th straight

Hailee Blankenship had 11 kills and Julie Ward added nine kills and 13 digs, leading King to a 10th straight victory, a straight set 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 Conference Carolinas win at Lees-McRae.

Kaylee Holtzclaw (Sullivan Central, eight kills, four blocks), Georgia Davis (19 assists, 10 digs), Abigail Shaffer (10 digs) and Katie Harless (Abingdon, 17 assists) also contributed for the Tornado (13-2, 8-1).