LOCAL BRIEFS: Vermilion steps down at Gate City boys basketball coach

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Vermillion steps down at Gate City Scott Vermillion confirmed on Thursday night that he has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Gate City High School and will enter administration. Vermillion said he will be the new principal at Gate City this fall. Vermillion, 45, spent 23 seasons as a head coach on the varsity level – 18 at Gate City and five at Twin Springs. He compiled a 460-160 record. Gate City reached the state finals five times under his tutelage, winning it all in 2018 with a win over Robert E. Lee-Staunton with future college standouts Mac McClung (Georgetown/Texas Tech), Zac Ervin (Elon) and Bradley Dean (University of Virginia’s College at Wise) leading the way. All three of those guys scored more than 2,000 points in their high school careers. Gate City also won 16 district tournament championships and six regional titles while he was there. He led the Blue Devils to the Region 2D finals this season where they lost to eventual state champion Union.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU’s releases statement on Shay

ETSU Director of Athletics Scott Carter issued a release on Thursday to answer some of the local speculation related to men’s basketball coach Jason Shay resigning earlier this week after one season as head coach of the Buccaneers.

According to Carter, ETSU and Shay completed the execution of a separation agreement on Thursday reflecting his six years at the school, including five as an assistant coach.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the speculation that appears in the news and on social media.ETSU did not fire Coach Shay nor force Coach Shay to resign,” the release read. “As outlined in the terms of the separation agreement, in Coach Shay’s statement and in my previous statement, Coach Shay decided to resign.

“I again want to thank Coach Jason Shay for his dedication to the men’s basketball program and continue to wish Coach Shay and his family the very best. I ask for your continued support for our student-athletes and entire university community.”