PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vance promoted

by Tennessee High

The Tennessee High School athletic department has promoted Amanda Vance to the role of head girls basketball coach for the Vikings.

Vance served as the interim head coach last season and has coached with the program a total of ten years.

“I am excited about continuing to work with the outstanding student-athletes in our program and building on our successes from last year,” Vance said, in a press release. “We have a lot of strong players returning who are also committed to building on that success.

“It is rewarding to watch them improve not only their skills athletically but to watch them grow as individuals. Last year, we reached the regional tournament, a feat the team had not accomplished in several years.”

Vance currently serves as the transition school-to-work coordinator for Tennessee High.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Preparations begin for ETSU

The East Tennessee University football team held its first practice on Wednesday in preparation for the 2023 season.

ETSU, in its second season under head coach George Quarles, is looking to bounce back from last year’s 3-8 campaign, which came one season at the Buccaneers won the Southern Conference championship.

The season opens on Sept. 1 at Jacksonville State, followed by ETSU’s home opener on Sept. 8 against Carson-Newman.