LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise women win third straight

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise wins third straight

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had a monster game with 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals in leading the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 75-72 South Atlantic Conference victory over Lenoir-Rhyne.

UVa-Wise (10-14, 10-11), which won its third straight game, also received 18 points and 11 boards by Katlin Burger. Nia Vansant added 17 points and Mackenzie had 10 points and nine boards.

Tornado tops Crusaders in OT

Trinity Lee had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead King to a 79-75 Conference Carolinas overtime victory over North Greenville.

Breanna Dunbar added 17 points, while Ryleigh Fritz had 17 and Desiree Bates tossed in 10. Madison Worley (Virginia High) added four points and six rebounds for the Tornado (12-10,11-8).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays shoots King to victory

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 25 points and added six rebounds to lead King to a 92-81 Conference Carolinas win over North Greenville.

Connor Jordan added 13 points and four assists and Brandon Lamberth added 12 for the Tornado (12-13, 9-12).

UVa-Wise drops third in row

Makai Vassall tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds in UVa-Wise’s 85-70 SAC loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean had 13 points and Caleb Lominac added 11 for the Highland Cavaliers (4-21, 3-18), who have followed a three-game win streak and three straight defeats.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H splits with Lees-McRae

Lydia Taylor had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead Emory & Henry to a 10-3 home victory over Lees-McRae.

Avery Atkins scattered eight hits for the Wasps, who banged out 12 hits. Atkins also had two hits and joined Taylor with a double apiece.

Allyson Steadman and Taylor had the lone hits for the Wasps (4-2) in a 4-1 second game loss to the Bobcats.

King blanked twice

Tinsley Thompson and Lauren Lawson had the only two hits for King in a 6-0 loss at Lenoir-Rhyne.

King also lost the nightcap 1-0, with Carly Turner collecting the lone hit for the Tornado (2-2).

SWCC swept in opener

Traditional power Walters State Community College swept a doubleheader from Southwest Virginia Community College on Wednesday by scores of 9-0 and 12-0.

Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) had the lone hit for SWCC in the opener, while Tatum Dye (Lebanon) collected a first-inning RBI double for Walters State.

Grayson Phipps (Tennessee High) collected her first collegiate hit for Walters State in the nightcap, while Hailey Byington (Rye Cove), Zoe Chapman (Chilhowie) and Hailey Kirkpatrick (North Greene) accounted for SWCC’s hits.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 27

Mac McClung (Gate City) put together a 27-point, seven-assist, six-rebound, two-steal, zero-turnover stat line for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night in their 116-115 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.