LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise women win second straight

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had 19 points and five rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise took a 69-62 South Atlantic Conference triumph over the Tusculum Pioneers.

UVa-Wise (2-4, 2-2) also received 22 points from Nia Vanzant.

Tusculum (1-5, 0-4) got two points, one assist and one steal from Lebanon High School graduate Averie Price.

E&H falls to Young Harris

The Emory & Henry College Wasps scored just two points over the game’s final 10 minutes in dropping a 61-46 decision to Young Harris.

E&H (3-2) was just 16-for-53 from the field and committed 22 turnovers in the loss. Alexis Hoppers led the Wasps with 11 points and eight rebounds.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise falls to 0-5

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise couldn’t hold a 12-point halftime lead in dropping an 80-76 South Atlantic Conference decision to Tusculum.

UVa-Wise (0-5, 0-3) was led by Makai Vassell’s 21-point, nine-rebound performance.