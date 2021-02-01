LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise women win ninth straight

Freshman guard Peyton Sams dished (nine assists) and defended (five steals) as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise rolled to a 93-53 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win over Queens on Monday.

Sams, a Sullivan Central High School graduate, also scored two points and had a rebound. All 12 players who logged minutes for UVa-Wise (9-1) reached the scoring column as the Highland Cavaliers won their ninth straight.

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who shot 55.2 per-cent from the field.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

King to allow students at home events

Beginning with the men’s and women’s basketball games against Lees McRae College today, King University will allow a limited number of students at home athletic events.

Students will be required to show their King ID upon entrance, and attendance will be limited to the first 100 students to arrive for each event.