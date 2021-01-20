Local Briefs: UVa-Wise women win 7th straight

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise wins 7th in row

Sullivan Central graduate Meg Crawford scored 23 points to lead four University of Virginia’s College at Wise scorers in double figures in a 78-63 South Atlantic Conference victory over Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday night at the Prior Center.

Crawford also had seven rebounds and blocked seven shots for the Cavaliers (7-1, 7-1), who haven’t loss since their season opener.

Kalee Johnson (Elizabethton) contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for UVa-Wise. Nia Vansant added 16 points, while Caitlyn Ross tallied 10 points and 13 assists.

Graham graduate Lexi Kiser had 12 points, one of four double figure scorers for Lincoln Memorial.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cavaliers fall to No. 5 Railsplitters

Cameron Henry scored 28 points, along with 14 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 5 Lincoln Memorial past the University of Virginia’s College at Wise 92-66.

Cameron Whiteside was the only double figure scorer for the winless Highland Cavaliers (0-9, 0-9), finishing with 10 points.

Ben Bryson and Joseph Keenan had nine points each.

Henry had 10 of the Railsplitters’ 19 3-pointers. Devin Whitfield had eight of them for 22 points, while Alex Dahling had five 3s and 16 points.