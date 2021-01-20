Local Briefs: UVa-Wise women win 7th straight

UVa-Wise wins 7th in row
Sullivan Central graduate Meg Crawford scored 23 points to lead four University of Virginia’s College at Wise scorers in double figures in a 78-63 South Atlantic Conference victory over Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday night at the Prior Center.
Crawford also had seven rebounds and blocked seven shots for the Cavaliers (7-1, 7-1), who haven’t loss since their season opener.
Kalee Johnson (Elizabethton) contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for UVa-Wise. Nia Vansant added 16 points, while Caitlyn Ross tallied 10 points and 13 assists.
Graham graduate Lexi Kiser had 12 points, one of four double figure scorers for Lincoln Memorial.
Cavaliers fall to No. 5 Railsplitters
Cameron Henry scored 28 points, along with 14 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 5 Lincoln Memorial past the University of Virginia’s College at Wise 92-66.
Cameron Whiteside was the only double figure scorer for the winless Highland Cavaliers (0-9, 0-9), finishing with 10 points.
Ben Bryson and Joseph Keenan had nine points each.
Henry had 10 of the Railsplitters’ 19 3-pointers. Devin Whitfield had eight of them for 22 points, while Alex Dahling had five 3s and 16 points.
The Emory & Henry College men’s basketball team has been chosen to finish 11th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference season this year, according to the coaches poll released on Wednesday.
The Wasps were picked 11th out of 13 teams. Randolph-Macon is the preseason favorite to win the ODAC, followed by Virginia Wesleyan, the only two schools to receive first place votes.
Ben Thompson returns for his second year as head coach of the Wasps, finishing with a 7-19 record last season. This season’s squad is made up of 14 players with six newcomers, three of whom join the Wasps after successful community college careers.
Emory & Henry opens its season on Feb. 2 at Roanoke College. The Wasps cancelled their first three games of the season.
The King University men’s basketball game scheduled at Erskine on Jan 26 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
King takes on Southern Wesleyan on Friday and Saturday at home. Friday’s tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. and Saturday’s tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
No much expected from ETSU
East Tennessee State was picked eighth out of nine teams in the Southern Conference preseason poll released on Wednesday.
ETSU, which finished 3-9 last season, was picked only ahead of Western Carolina by the league’s coaches. The coaches selected Wofford as the preseason favorite, followed by Furman and Chattanooga. The media that covers the SoCon picked Furman as the favorite in the eight-team league that will begin an all-SoCon scheduled on Feb. 20.
Running back Quay Holmes was among the ETSU contingent chosen to the All-SoCon preseason first team. He was joined by offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts, tight end Nate Atkins, defensive lineman Blake Bothrath and defensive back Tyree Robinson.
VMI quarterback Reece Udinski was chosen as the preseason offensive player of the year. Defensive player of the year recognition went to The Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks III.