LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise women lose seventh straight

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise loses seventh straight
Maggie Guynn (Narrows) dished out seven assists as Concord University collected a 70-56 non-conference women’s basketball win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Monday.
Ale Sydnor (Virginia High) played but did not score for Concord, which improved to 10-4.
UVa-Wise (3-11) was sent to its seventh straight loss. Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers, while Jaymi Golden finished with 14 points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU standouts honored
Six East Tennessee State University players were honored on the Phil Steele Magazine FCS All-American teams.
Running back Quay Holmes earned first-team status, defensive stalwarts Jared Folks and Tre’mond Shorts were second-team honorees and defensive back Tyree Robinson earned third-team status.
Alijah Huzzie was a first-team Freshman All-American on defense, while Tyler Riddell was a second-team Freshman All-American quarterback.
ETSU went 11-2 and the Buccaneers finished ranked seventh in the AFCA Top-25 poll and ninth in the STATS Perform Top 25.