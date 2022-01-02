 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise women fall to Wingate
LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise women fall to Wingate

Kalee Johnson of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise couldn’t connect on a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired as the Highland Cavaliers dropped a 63-61 decision to Wingate.

Jaymi Golden led UVa-Wise with 20 points, while Nia Vanzant added 15 points and six rebounds. The Cavs (3-9) were outrebounded 48-32 in losing their fifth straight.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H falls to Coastal Carolina

Emory & Henry College suffered a 76-62 loss at Coastal Carolina on Sunday, the second exhibition game with a NCAA Division I program this season for the Wasps.

E&H received 15 points from Micah Banks and 13 points from Grundy High School graduate Cade Looney.

Wingate whips UVa-Wise

Wingate had four scorers reach double digits in a 93-72 whipping of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Sunday.

UVa-Wise (1-12) was outrebounded 50-27. Makai Vassell had 16 points and four rebounds in the loss.

