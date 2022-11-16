Local Briefs: UVA-Wise women 3-0 after win over King

Nia Vanzant scored 22 points and added five rebounds and three assists, and Josie Hester had 21 points, seven boards and six assists in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 100-64 rout of King on Wednesday at the Prior Center.

UVa-Wise has started 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14.

Katlin Burger tallied 14 points and Alexis Warren had 10 for the Highland Cavaliers, which led 47-19 at halftime. Hester hit for four 3s in the win.

King (0-3) was led by Brianna Dunbar with 18 points and Tori Smiley with 10.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Railsplitters wreck Tornado

Six Lincoln Memorial scorers reached double figures to lead the Railsplitters to a commanding 119-72 non-conference home victory over King.

Me’Kell Burries led LMU (4-1) with 16 points, Matthew Sells had 14 and Martez Brown added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

King (0-3) was led by Michael Mays with 13 points and 11 by Brandon Lamberth.