MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise sweeps Emory & Henry Gate City graduate Bradley Dean had 24 points and eight rebounds and Patrick Shelley added 15 points and eight boards for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 79-76 South Atlantic Conference at Emory & Henry on Wednesday night.

Luke Lawson added 13 points and eight boards for UVa-Wise (15-15, 8-8), which clinched its first season since the 2009-10 campaign. Rron Ukaj added 11 points in the win.

Emory & Henry (14-10, 6-9), which was outscored 42-33 in the second half, was led by Jake Moynihan with 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown added 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Wasps. Jalen Leftwich and Kevin Grau Rodriguez tallied 10 points each.

Valkyries topple Tornado

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 34 points in King’s 104-91 Conference Carolinas home loss to Converse.

The Valkyries had seven players in double figures, connected on 62.3 percent of its field goal attempts, including 15 for 22 from the 3-point line.

May made four 3-pointers and was 10 for 10 from the throw line for King (6-19, 5-13), which had just eight assists on 31 made field goals. Jaylen Bernard finished with 13 points, while Darron Howard and Myles McCrary had seven rebounds apiece.

ETSU falls at Western Carolina

Jordan King tallied 23 points, including 10 for 10 from the free throw line, and also dished out six assists in East Tennessee State’s 68-66 Southern Conference loss at Western Carolina.

DeAnthony Tipler and Jalen Haynes scored 12 points each for the Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9). Haynes also had 12 rebounds.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise stings Wasps

Josie Hester had 16 points and seven rebounds and Nia Vanzant added 15 points as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 78-67 South Atlantic Conference road win over Emory & Henry.

Katlin Burger added 12 points for UVa-Wise (14-13, 5-11), while Eastside graduate Anna Whited added 10 points and Chilhowie’s Leah Kestner had six points and seven boards in the win. Caitlyn Ross added eight points, six boards and six assists.

Emory & Henry (7-1,6 4-11) was led by Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry), who had 16 points, five boards and four steals. Other contributors were Emma Santaro (12 points, six rebounds), Grace Glance (12 points, eight boards), Hannah Spainhour (11 points) and Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee (six rebounds, five boards, four steals)

King outruns Converse

Alexa Gramann had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead King to a 72-64 Conference Carolinas home win over Converse.

King (7-19 7-11) also picked up 13 points from Aroa Garcia, 11 points by Tori Smiley and 10 from Jhayda McKinney. Jaden Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) had six points and six assists and West Ridge graduate Jaelyn Weste added six points and five boards.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King wins sixth straight

Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry pitched the final inning to pick up a save in King’s 6-4 non-conference home win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Truman Roper had three hits, including a triple, and Ethan Hawkins and Jace Spivey scored two runs apiece for King (6-0). Mason Johns (Tennessee High) was one of six pitchers used by the Tornado.

Jeb Hurst led winless UVa-Wise (0-8) with two hits, including a double.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps Railsplitters

Carly Turner had two hits and drove in two runs in King’s 5-3 second game home win over No. 20 Lincoln Memorial.

Lauren Lawson’s three-run home run helped King (3-5) to a 5-4 win in the opening game. Camryn Haag and Tinsley Thompson had two hits each for the Tornado, with Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Marleigh Duncan (Union) combining to scatter four hits in the win.

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Norum earns C/C honors

King University’s Åasmund Norum has been selected Conference Carolinas Men’s Golfer of the Week after a 17th place finish at the Spring Kickoff in St. Augustine, Fla.

The sophomore started with rounds of 73 and 74 on the opening day before shooting two-under 70 in Tuesday’s final round. He finished with a score of one-over 217 to take 17th. The round of two-under was his fourth round of par or lower this season. This marks the first weekly award for Norum in his career.