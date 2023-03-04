MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise stuns LMU, plays for SAC title

The old adage about the difficulty of beating a team three times came true on Saturday for No. 9 Lincoln Memorial.

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean scored 35 points and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise shot 51.9 percent from the field to defeat Lincoln Memorial 86-78 in the South Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals at Furman University.

UVa-Wise (19-11), which had lost twice to the Railsplitters by a combined 38 points during the regular season, advanced to face Catawba in the SAC finals this afternoon.

Dean was 12 for 19 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free throw line, and also grabbed seven rebounds. Eastside grad Luke Lawson had 12 points, Calen Lightford added 11 points and Rron Ukaj tallied 15 points and six boards.

Lincoln Memorial (27-4) was down five points at halftime and outscored 47-44 after the break.

UVa-Wise will face Catawba (22-7) today at 4 p.m. Catawba won the lone meeting this season, 95-81, in Wise on Jan. 14.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bradley drives in 10 for Wasps

Tyler Bradley clubbed three home runs and drove in 10 runs to lead Emory & Henry to a pair of South Atlantic Conference road wins, 7-4 and 8-6, at No. 14 Wingate.

Bradley had two home runs, drove in five and scored three times in the second game. Zach Clover picked up the win in relief, with Mason Lyda picking up his second save of the day.

Bryson Wagner allowed just four hits over seven innings to back Bradley’s home run and five more RBIs in the opening game win for the Wasps (7-11, 2-4).

Wingate won the NCAA Division II national championship in 2021.

UVa-Wise sweeps past Lions

Cole Harness (Eastside) homered and DJ Dickson joined Morgan Miller with three RBIs to lift the UVa-Wise to a 13-4 second game road win at Concord to complete a sweep of the Mountain Lions.

Miller finished with three hits for UVa-Wise (4-12), while Jeb Hurst and Matt Frye had two hits apiece.

De’Sean Prinkleton and Hurst also homered in a 9-7 opening game win that included a seven-run seventh inning for the Highland Cavaliers. Hurst drove in three runs and Harness added two RBIs.

UVa-Wise pitchers were effective, allowing just 14 hits in the two games.

Red Foxes bite Bucs

Marshall Awtry hit two home runs and Noah Gent added three hits in East Tennessee State’s 11-3 home loss to Marist, which only out-hit the Buccaneers 11-10, but took advantage of five ETSU errors.

King clubbed by Bulldogs

Preston Steele (Lebanon) and Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had two hits each, but King dropped an 11-3 Conference Carolinas decision at Barton.

King (8-5, 1-5) also got two RBIs from Junior Renwick. Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry saw action out the bullpen for the Tornado.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lincoln Memorial takes two from Cavs

Lebanon graduate Kara Long had two hits in each game, including one home run, in UVa-Wise’s doubleheader loss at Lincoln Memorial, 4-2 and 4-3.

Brie Frazier had a double and triple and Lebanon grad Alivia Nolley took the loss in the second game. Hannah Richardson joined Long with two hits in the opening game loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC hosts playoff game

Southwest Virginia Community College will host Fayetteville Tech in a playoff game on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Flying Eagles finished 18-10 and 9-9 in its league this season, including a couple of wins over the Trojans by scores of 93-67 and 62-36.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King finishes second in NCWWC

King University secured 12 All-Americans in finishing in second place at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Ana Luciano finished first in her 136-pound weight class, while second place finishers included Sage Mortimer (109), Samara Chavez (116), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Chey Bowman (170).