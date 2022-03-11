LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise splits with Railsplitters

Madison Milne singled home Michaela Barney in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 2-1 South Atlantic Conference victory over Lincoln Memorial.

Alexis Miles doubled to set up the game-winning hit. McKenna Falwell allowed three hits in seven innings for the win.

Lincoln Memorial won the nightcap 6-3. Lebanon graduate Kara Long singled and drove in a run for the Highland Cavaliers (10-6, 2-4), while her high school teammate, Alivia Nolley, was saddled with the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King trio competes in championships

King University had three participants in the NCAA Division II National Championships that began on Friday in St. Louis.

Christian Small won his opening match at 141 pounds, but finished 1-2, losing both a quarterfinal and consolation match. Dallas Boone (157) and Demtri Teddlie (149) lost both of their matches on Friday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brewer brothers enter transfer portal

East Tennessee State’s brother duo of Lederrius and Ty Brewer have entered the transfer portal, joining three other Buccaneers who have chosen the same route.

Both brothers have one year of eligibility remaining. Lederrius, who led the Bucs in scoring the last two seasons, was a two-time All-Southern Conference performer after transferring in from Southeast Missouri State. Ty, who led ETSU in rebounding this season, was a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana.

They joined Matt Nunez, Bramdon Hall and Isaac Farah in the portal.

ETSU was 15-17 in Desmond Oliver’s first season as head coach.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU batters Rider

Cam Nordgren homered and Garett Wallace doubled in a run to lead East Tennessee State to a 2-1 non-conference home win over Rider. Zach Kirby led four ETSU pitchers that combined to allow just three hits and one run.

Bryce Hodge hit two home runs and drove in six to lead ETSU to a 12-0 second game victory. Leon Jiminian also homered for the Buccaneers (9-3) in the nightcap, while Tommy Barth had three hits and scored three runs. Colby Stuart picked up the win, the first of five pitchers to scatter just four hits.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

King athletes pick up freshman honors

Ashley Doyle of the King University women’s track & field team and Åasmund Norum of the men’s golf team have been as the selected Conference Carolinas freshmen of the month for February.

Doyle, a graduate of Science Hill, was selected Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year after a pair of all-conference performances in the 3000 and 5000 meters. Norum, a freshman from Norway, averaged 75.57 strokes per round in a pair of tournaments last month for the Tornado.