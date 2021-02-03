LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise men, women's hoops sweep to victories

UVa-Wise wins 10th straight
Hanna Oliver contributed 21 points and five assists and Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 10th straight victory in an 86-62 non-conference win over Bluefield State.
UVa-Wise (10-1) also received 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists by Caitlyn Ross. Ada Stanley added 12 points for the Highland Cavaliers.
Bluefield State (2-7) was paced by Londen Coleman with 14 points and six boards. Katrine Davis tossed in 12 for the Blues.
Dean leads UVa-Wise to win
Freshman Bradley Dean (Gate City) had 15 points, four rebounds and two steals as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned an 85-73 win over Catawba.
King drops season opener to Bobcats
Julie Ward recorded 12 kills and Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 14 assists in King’s season-opening 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 Conference Carolinas defeat at Lees-McRae.
Olivia Ney had 10 kills for Lees-McRae. Carlee Allbaugh contributed 31 assists.
Gentry hired by Emory & Henry athletics
Emory & Henry has hired former Virginia Tech strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry for the same position.
Gentry was the strength and conditioning coach at Virginia Tech from 1993-2015,
NCAA Division III cancels winter championships
Due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division III winter championships have been canceled for the 2020-21 academic year, according to a tweet sent out by NCAA Division III.
Tech’s Radford receives guilty verdict
Suspended Virginia Tech men’s basketball standout Tyrece Radford was found guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence, according to the Roanoke Times.
Radford also pleaded no contest Wednesday to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took that case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
Radford was indefinitely suspended from the nationally ranked Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Radford and his attorney, Jimmy Turk, reached a plea agreement on the DUI charge with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
King team, individuals ranked in NWCA
The King University women’s wrestling team is ranked second in the country in the first regular season National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) rankings for NCAA teams. The Tornado is 3-1 on the season.
In addition, Jaclyn McNichols (101 pounds) and Cheyenne Sisenstein (123 pounds) are both ranked No. 1 at the respective weight classes for the Tornado. Alleah Gould (190), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Tavi Heidelberg-Tillotson (191) are second. In all, 12 King wrestlers are ranked at least among the top four in their weight classes.
King returns to the mats on Sunday at Tiffin to face Adrian, Gannon and the host Dragons.
The Tornado take to the mat again on Sunday when they travel to Tiffin University where they will face 10th-ranked Adrian College at 10:00 a.m., ninth-ranked Gannon University at 11:00 a.m. and the host Dragons at 12:00 p.m.
Appalachian League
Elizabethton choose River Riders
The Elizabethton River Riders were the fourth Appalachian League to unveil their new identity on Wednesday, joining the Bristol State Liners, Johnson City Doughboys and the Burlington Sock Puppets.
According to a press release, the River Riders nickname encompasses the high level of recreation in the Elizabethton area.
Elizabethton will open its first season as a collegiate wood-bat summer league for college freshmen and sophomores on June 3 at home against Greeneville, which has yet to announce its new team name.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU wraps up Class of 2021
East Tennessee State has added newcomers to the football program, including Charlie Cole, a transfer from Army, who was a standout at Daniel Boone, and Austin Lewis, a transfer from Liberty who was formerly at David Crockett.
Six of the eight signed on Wednesday, while the other two inked in December. They include three defensive lineman, led by Juwan Ross, a transfer from Old Dominion.
Herndon among eight signed by UVa-Wise
Tazewell senior offensive lineman Josh Herndon is one of eight players that signed with the football program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise head coach Dane Damron announced the signing of eight players, including Herndon and Greeneville (Tenn.) standout Dorien Goddard, who is transferring from the University of Virginia.
Brady Dalton, a tight end at Carroll County, was also part of the class. Bluefield (W.Va.) High School Nick Martin also signed with the Cavaliers.