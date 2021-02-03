LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise men, women's hoops sweep to victories

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tech’s Radford receives guilty verdict

Suspended Virginia Tech men’s basketball standout Tyrece Radford was found guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence, according to the Roanoke Times.

Radford also pleaded no contest Wednesday to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took that case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.

Radford was indefinitely suspended from the nationally ranked Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Radford and his attorney, Jimmy Turk, reached a plea agreement on the DUI charge with the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King team, individuals ranked in NWCA

The King University women’s wrestling team is ranked second in the country in the first regular season National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) rankings for NCAA teams. The Tornado is 3-1 on the season.

In addition, Jaclyn McNichols (101 pounds) and Cheyenne Sisenstein (123 pounds) are both ranked No. 1 at the respective weight classes for the Tornado. Alleah Gould (190), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Tavi Heidelberg-Tillotson (191) are second. In all, 12 King wrestlers are ranked at least among the top four in their weight classes.

The Tornado take to the mat again on Sunday when they travel to Tiffin University where they will face 10th-ranked Adrian College at 10:00 a.m., ninth-ranked Gannon University at 11:00 a.m. and the host Dragons at 12:00 p.m.

Appalachian League

Elizabethton choose River Riders

The Elizabethton River Riders were the fourth Appalachian League to unveil their new identity on Wednesday, joining the Bristol State Liners, Johnson City Doughboys and the Burlington Sock Puppets.

According to a press release, the River Riders nickname encompasses the high level of recreation in the Elizabethton area.

Elizabethton will open its first season as a collegiate wood-bat summer league for college freshmen and sophomores on June 3 at home against Greeneville, which has yet to announce its new team name.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU wraps up Class of 2021

East Tennessee State has added newcomers to the football program, including Charlie Cole, a transfer from Army, who was a standout at Daniel Boone, and Austin Lewis, a transfer from Liberty who was formerly at David Crockett.

Six of the eight signed on Wednesday, while the other two inked in December. They include three defensive lineman, led by Juwan Ross, a transfer from Old Dominion.

Herndon among eight signed by UVa-Wise

Tazewell senior offensive lineman Josh Herndon is one of eight players that signed with the football program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise head coach Dane Damron announced the signing of eight players, including Herndon and Greeneville (Tenn.) standout Dorien Goddard, who is transferring from the University of Virginia.

Brady Dalton, a tight end at Carroll County, was also part of the class. Bluefield (W.Va.) High School Nick Martin also signed with the Cavaliers.